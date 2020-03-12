Sam Clucas outlines positive Stoke City trait ahead of run-in

Stoke City midfielder Sam Clucas is pleased with the goalscoring form the team have shown recently, although suggests they can still improve.

Michael O’Neill’s men, inspired by the former Swansea man, were at their best last time out as they thrashed Hull City 5-1 at the bet365 Stadium.

Clucas netted twice against his old club, meaning he now has hit double figures for the first time in his career.

However, he was quick to praise the whole team when speaking to the club’s official site and feels the variety of scorers can help the Potters as they look to avoid relegation.

“We’ve got goals everywhere in the team and it’s nice to share them around opposed to relying on one individual.

“We do need to try and score more and of course we will go there trying to score as many as we can. They know that we will be a threat attacking wise after last weekend. We need to remain solid as well, we can only think about ourselves and the jobs we need to do, if we do that then we will get a positive result.”

Stoke are back in action when they take on Reading this weekend as they look to extend their three-point gap on the bottom three.

The verdict

This shows the confidence that Clucas has in his Stoke City teammates and he is right to feel like that as the team are playing very well under O’Neill.

They have shown different ways of playing and the game against Hull saw the Potters as a major attacking threat.

Now, it’s about building on that at Reading in what is a tough, but winnable, game.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.