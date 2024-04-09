Highlights Notts County aim to improve performance in new season after a mixed start in League Two.

Notts County's preparations for the 2024/25 League Two season will already be well underway as they hope to improve on their first season back in the Football League.

The Magpies had started brightly in the opening half of the campaign, but have since seen their form curtail since the turn of the year, seeing the club drop to mid-table in the division but at no threat of an immediate return to the National League.

In their recent fixtures under new boss Stuart Maynard, a feel good feeling has returned to Meadow Lane as Notts were able to pick up their first home win of 2024 with a comfortable 3-0 win over Harrogate Town, with the hopes of a good run until the end of the season can be used as momentum ahead of a brand new campaign.

But those performances have ultimately brought attention to some of their star players, with top scorer Macaulay Langstaff linked with a move away from the club in January, while there is bound to be interest in Jodi Jones, who has notched 23 assists and counting this term.

But one player has seemingly gone under the radar with his showings for the Magpies, not only this season but during his maiden campaign with the club, and agreeing a new contract should be one of the first pieces of business to complete in the summer.

Sam Austin has enjoyed another fine season at Notts County

Having been brought into the club alongside fellow Kidderminster Harriers team-mate, Geraldo Bajrami, Sam Austin has endeared himself to the Notts County faithful for his tireless, yet impactful displays.

The former Burton Albion academy product announced himself on the Meadow Lane stage from the substitutes bench on a dramatic afternoon that saw the Magpies come from two goals down to draw with Chesterfield, with Austin providing an assist for Macaulay Langstaff for the leveller.

Austin would continue to have an inconsistent run in the side under Luke Williams, often utilised as an impact player from the bench, which worked on several occasions during their 107-point haul in the National League, culminating in them earning promotion against the Spireites at Wembley.

The midfielder would finish the season with five goals and 11 assists and, with the departure of Ruben Rodrigues to Oxford United, was identified as a readymade replacement at the club.

But with the additions of Dan Crowley and David McGoldrick in the summer window, Austin found himself once again making appearances from the bench, starting three of the first eight games of the season. As of late, however, Austin has cemented his importance to the side in recent weeks, starting six of the last seven games under Maynard and missing the defeat to Swindon Town only through illness.

While his contributions have not been as prevalent as they were in the fifth tier, Austin has still managed to score three times and provided three assists, with his eighth goal in Notts colours coming in their six-goal thriller against MK Dons on Easter Monday.

Austin has once again proved this season what a valuable asset he is to Notts' abundance of attacking threats, while also having the ability to play in a slightly deeper midfield role. His versatility is a crucial part of the way the Magpies operate, and keeping him at the club beyond his current contract is imperative.

Notts County players out of contract in 2025

At the end of next season, the current contract situation at Meadow Lane will see 12 players leave the club on a free, should new deals not be sorted before then, with Austin one of those players.

Along with loanees Luca Ashby-Hammond, Jaden Warner, and Charlie Colkett, Notts have a further seven players whose contracts are up at the end of this campaign, with decisions yet to be made regarding their futures.

Notts County players out of contract in 2025 as per Transfermarkt Player Position Dan Crowley CAM Jodi Jones LWB / LW Aaron Nemane RWB / RW Kyle Cameron CB Aidan Stone GK Matty Palmer CM Sam Austin CM Will Randall LM David McGoldrick CF Adam Chicksen LB Connell Rawlinson CB Sam Slocombe GK

While the decisions on those out of contract at the end of this term will be the priority, Notts have shown they are willing to gift players new longer-term deals to secure their futures at Meadow Lane.

Macaulay Langstaff was handed a new deal ahead of the new season amid interest from sides around the Football League, and the hierarchy at the Magpies may follow suit with Austin to ensure he remains a key figure at the club for years to come.

While time is on their side in terms of sorting out a potential new deal for the 27-year-old, they may live to regret not sorting out fresh terms sooner rather than later with there likely to be a number of eyes on Notts' squad this season, especially given their attacking output.