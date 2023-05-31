Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce will hold talks with the club to discuss his future on Thursday, according to the Daily Mail.

Allardyce arrived at Elland Road on a short-term contract earlier this month, but he was unable to prevent the club's relegation from the Premier League, picking up just one point from his four games in charge.

The 68-year-old is not expected to stay at the club in the Championship, although "it is not out of the question that Allardyce is persuaded to throw his hat in the ring".

Allardyce is said to have been "shocked at the Leeds players' inability to put up a fight as they plummeted towards relegation" and he will tell the hierarchy that "the playing squad needs a complete overhaul".

The Sun claim that the Whites squad are keen for Allardyce to remain at the club, but the same report also says that former Rangers and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard is a name under consideration.

The Daily Mail report that Leeds are also interested in former Chelsea boss Graham Potter along with fellow relegated side Leicester City, although the 48-year-old has supposedly held talks with Premier League side Crystal Palace so it could be tough to convince him to drop down to the second tier.

However, the Whites are not expected to make any decision over the managerial position until their ownership situation is resolved, with owner Andrea Radrizzani waiting to discover whether the proposed takeover by the San Francisco 49ers will go ahead.

What has Sam Allardyce said about his Leeds United future?

Allardyce refused to rule out staying on at Elland Road after the club's relegation was confirmed following the 4-1 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, but he insisted no decision has yet been made.

"It is really sad the club is in this position," Allardyce told the BBC. "To the fans I apologise. The last thing I wanted was to be the man who took Leeds United down.

"It is a tough old world when things start failing. You have to come back more determined.

"I haven't said I am staying. There is a lot of discussion to be done and I am not committing myself. We will thrash it out because both sides have to be comfortable."

Should Leeds United keep Sam Allardyce?

It is a tough decision facing the Whites on Allardyce's future.

Allardyce struggled to make an impact in his four games in charge, but he did not have enough time to work with his players and the decline in form had set in long before his arrival.

He has won promotion from the Championship before with West Ham United, but that was in 2012 and after a disappointing spell at West Bromwich Albion in his previous job, it could be that Allardyce's best days as a manager are behind him.

It seems highly unlikely that the club would be able to attract Potter and there would be huge question marks over whether Gerrard is a suitable candidate, so Allardyce's future could depend on the potential alternatives.

Allardyce has vast experience and you would not write him off in the Championship, but it would be a big gamble from the Whites to allow him to continue.