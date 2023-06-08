Sam Allardyce has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur would be an ideal next destination for James Maddison.

The Leicester City playmaker is the subject of intense transfer speculation following the Foxes’ relegation to the Championship.

Maddison has earned an impressive reputation during his time with Leicester, playing a key role in the team since arriving from Norwich City in the summer of 2018.

Who is interested in signing James Maddison?

The England international has caught the attention of a number of Premier League clubs, including Spurs.

However, the north London club also faces competition from the likes of Newcastle United in the race to earn his signature.

But Allardyce believes that a move to Ange Postecoglou’s side would be a good fit for him.

What has Sam Allardyce said about James Maddison’s future?

He has highlighted Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy as someone who might see this is a good potential deal for the club.

With just one year left on his current contract, Maddison could be available for just £40 million.

Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, the former Leeds United boss has predicted that the 26-year-old would improve Spurs if signed by the club.

“Tottenham,” responded Allardyce, when asked who he sees Maddison playing for next season, via HITC.

“It’s a lovely Daniel deal that one, isn’t it?!

“He will be rubbing his hands.

“Keep him fit and he improves Tottenham.”

Leicester suffered relegation after nine years competing in the Premier League.

Maddison played a key role in the team earning back-to-back fifth place finishes under Brendan Rodgers, as well as being a key figure in their first ever FA Cup triumph in 2021.

However, relegation to the Championship has caused a lot of uncertainty surrounding the future of the midfielder, as well as a number of his current teammates.

Would James Maddison be a good signing for Tottenham?

Maddison is a creative force that most Premier League teams could use in their squad.

There is some uncertainty over how Spurs will set up next season due to having a new manager, but Postecoglou could get a lot from a signing like Maddison regardless.

Harry Kane has had to play a central creative role in recent seasons, as well as being a key goalscorer, so a move for Maddison could free him up to focus more on getting in the box.

This could spread out the attacking responsibilities in the team to give it a greater balance.

Although there is still the chance that Kane leaves this summer, so figuring out his tactical fit at this stage remains difficult.