Leeds United decided to give Sam Allardyce the last four league games of last season to try and keep them afloat in the Premier League.

It was always going to be a difficult task for him considering the Whites were in deep trouble at that point. In the end, they won just one point from a possible 12 under Allardyce and were relegated in 19th place in the end.

They did face Manchester City (A), Newcastle United (H), West Ham (A) and Tottenham Hotspur (H), which are a very tough final four fixtures. But it's fair to say that Allardyce's appointment didn't have the desired effect, with the Whites' last roll of the dice failing to pay dividends in the end.

With the CV that the 69-year-old has, it could definitely be argued that he would have been a good permanent appointment for Elland Road. He has won promotion from this division before, most recently with West Ham.

Like Leeds, the Irons were expected to get back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, and Allardyce was able to handle that pressure.

He would have had plenty of motivation to create himself an even better reputation as well and potentially end his managerial career on a high note, especially after the England scandal.

Why did Sam Allardyce not want to take the Leeds United job permanently?

Because of his stance, Allardyce wouldn't have become the Leeds boss even if was offered it.

Explaining why to Up Front With Simon Jordan, he said (via Daily Mail quotes): "For years and years, I have had the aggravation of trying to get players to sign and re-sign on, sorting the pre-season, sorting the travel, seeing what the hotels were like, and checking what the food would be like.

"I could be walking around on holiday and the Mrs would say: 'Are you ever going to put that phone down – what's the point in coming abroad on holiday if all you do is check that?'

"The two factors in not staying were: do I think there are enough goals up front for Leeds? If they kept all the players, probably. Defensively, they are going to have to lose some players for financial reasons."

Why is Sam Allardyce's stance continuing to be a blessing for Leeds United?

Quite frankly, Allardyce didn't seem to have the fight to take the club forward.

Considering his name and the reputation he has, some Leeds fans may have wanted him to guide their team into this term and potentially beyond.

And he could have been a good full-time appointment, but from those quotes, it sounds as though he has potentially had enough of football management.

If Allardyce had taken the job, he may have gone into it half-hearted and that's the last thing the Whites needed this season, with the league being so strong.

At the moment, his successor Daniel Farke is proving to be a shrewd addition and this isn't a surprise considering how excellent he was at Norwich City.

A proven promotion winner at this level, Farke still has the hunger to get his current club back to the top flight and is currently doing well, with the Whites sitting in third place.

Showing the consistency needed to win automatic promotion, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Leeds close the gap on the top two in the coming months.

It seems as though he has made the right signings with the likes of Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu making a good impact, has dealt with off-field problems well and has steered the club into a good position following a hectic summer.

He is the right man to lead the club forward at the moment - and has probably done better than Allardyce would have.