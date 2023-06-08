Sam Allardyce has revealed his 'ideal solution' for Leeds United's immediate future if he was given the chance to operate in a different role with the club, after deciding to part ways from the dugout following the club's relegation to the Sky Bet Championship.

The experienced manager has said that he would give the job to Karl Robinson and Robbie Keane, who worked alongside each other under Allardyce in the club's final four Premier League games.

What has Allardyce said about the Leeds job?

On the 'No Tippy Tappy Football podcast', Allardyce has stated that he believes that Leeds' players cannot spend another period of time adjusting to another change in coaching staff and playing style if they are to achieve a first-time promotion. He believes that sticking with

Robinson would be a good fit for the club, even though he may not be the supporters' first choice.

He said: "Because Karl and Robbie did so well, they would be ideal to take over the running of the football side. Karl is hugely experienced as a manager and I know the Leeds fans will look, who is Karl Robinson? But down in the lower divisions he's learned his trade, done his time, he's a great communicator.

"I know I could leave him at any single time for whatever reason and know the place would be running the right way. And Robbie, even though I only know him from Soccer Aid, but with him for a short period of time he was brilliant around the players and gave a great vibe to everybody."

As the duo already know staff and players, Allardyce touched on how the pre-existing connections would be more beneficial than searching for a fourth manager in under six months.

"They know all the staff, the players and could hit the ground running," he continued.

"Leeds need to hit the ground running today, not tomorrow, today. If they choose to go somewhere else, which they might do, probably if I look at it realistically more than likely, then good luck to them.

"That's my ideal. If those two got there I'd be happy. If they didn't invite me, fine, fair enough. If they did, I'd be only too happy to help."

Sam Allardyce open to Leeds stay

Allardyce spoke about how he would want to stay at the club to help rebuild its infrastructure and immediate future after a season of uncertainty, which has already continued into the summer as chairman Andrea Radrizzani looks to sell the club to the 49ers Enterprises.

"If I could stay in touch with Leeds, I'd be only too happy to think about a different position in terms of helping restructure the club, from behind and not on the front line where it hits you the most," Allardyce continued.

"If that's the case I'd be only too willing to talk to them. Even in my short spell, as much as I was disappointed, it's such a big club, a great club and a great group of fans. I'd be only too willing to help restructure for probably it's short and long-term future.

"My feeling is that the need is now but obviously at the top end there's a little bit of dispute about the ownership of the club. Is it with Andrea (Radrizzani) or the 49ers (49ers Enterprises, minority owners), the 49ers want to buy it out, Andrea's not getting the price he wants by the sounds of it and that causes a lot of confusion. They really don't need any confusion, they need a track set out and follow that."

How will this pan out for Leeds?

It looks highly unlikely that Allardyce's ideal solution is the road which Leeds will take, with the likes of Steven Gerrard, Carlos Carvalhal and Carlos Corberan amongst the front-runners to be in the Elland Road dugout next season.

A change in manager is also highly unlikely until the club's off-field future is for certain, with the takeover by the 49ers progressing towards the finishing line this week.