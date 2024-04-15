Highlights Allardyce points to Maresca's inexperience as the root cause of Leicester's rough patch in the Championship.

Maresca refused to change his approach after back-to-back 1-0 losses, highlighting potential coaching limitations.

Leicester's players also come under scrutiny for failing to convert chances, contributing to the team's decline in form.

Former Leeds United boss Sam Allardyce has pointed out a reason as to why Leicester City haven't been able to get out of their current form slump.

17 points. That was the lead that Leicester had over second place in the not-so-distant past. Despite that sizeable advantage, and the myriad of Premier League-level players at Enzo Maresca's dispense, they now find themselves second in the league with just three games to go.

Championship Table (As it stands April 15th) Team P GD Pts 1 Ipswich Town 43 32 89 2 Leicester City 42 41 88 3 Leeds United 43 42 87 4 Southampton 41 27 81

Automatic promotion at the very least appeared to be a lock, but now it has all come undone, and the Italian coach is definitely well aware of the crumbling that is going on within the Leicester squad.

The Athletic have reported that Maresca locked his team in their dressing room for an hour and held crisis talks with them, following his team's 1-0 loss to Plymouth.

This was their third 1-0 away loss to a team in the bottom half of the league, where they controlled the ball for long periods but haven't scored.

If they want to secure automatic promotion, Leicester have to figure out what is making them perform below their standards that they set earlier in the season, and the former England boss believes he knows what it is.

Sam Allardyce identifies the reason for Leicester's form slip

Before Maresca was the manager of the Foxes, he was a coach under Pep Guardiola.

Like Johan Cruyff before him, there are many coaches who worked under the Spaniard who have now gone on to become managers; Maresca and Mikel Arteta are two examples of this in England alone.

The 44-year-old had taken charge of 14 games as the manager of Italian side Parma, but that was all of the first team managerial experience that he had on his CV when he was offered the Leicester role.

Allardyce said that they were: "falling apart," and he suggested that Maresca's lack of experience in managerial roles, prior to landing at the King Power Stadium, isn't helping the Foxes in this tight and nervy run-in. He added, when speaking to Dion Dublin on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast: "[Maresca] has to bear the brunt of most of it.

"How do you get them out of it? Dion, you sit down and go, 'How will I get them out?' What are we not doing to get us out of this? What have we or what should we do? So you've got to change."

"He hasn't been a headman before, has he? So coaching wise, yeah, great, but management wise, when the blip comes around, or when there's doubt, and people have doubt in the mind, how do you get rid of it?"

"You do something completely different, in my opinion. You change the format, you create another opportunity. Whether it be a bit of shock-treatment, whether it's going to Dubai, whether it's coming back, whether it's giving the players five days off, whether they change their whole side. Just make them go ooh."

The Italian boss of the Foxes has previously been very forthright about the fact that he will not change the way that he wants his teams to play.

After his team beat Norwich City 3-1 at home a few weeks ago, he said, via Leicestershire Live: "As you know - we said it many times - we have our way to try to win the game since the start. I can understand sometimes that they want us to attack more direct. But it’s not going to happen, never, while I’m here."

Leicester's form can also be put on the players

The manager has to take blame for the current run, as Allardyce said, because a lot of people see his way of playing as being the reason why they are struggling so much at the moment. Teams have obviously seen a way to defend against their controlling, possession-heavy style, and they're going to keep defending like that because it's working.

But, with that said, the players have to be culpable to some extent. At the end of the day, they have more quality between them than arguably any other team in the league. They should be able to unlock the door against sides who are way below their level.

Leicester have created chances too. Unfortunately, many of them, including some rather routine ones, haven't been converted by strikers like Patson Daka, and even Jamie Vardy on occasion.

Maresca's stubbornness could well cost his team one of the top two spots, but, if it comes to that, he won't be the only reason.