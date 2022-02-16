Sam Allardyce hits out at West Brom hierarchy over previous decision

Former West Brom boss Sam Allardyce has revealed his shock that the club turned to Valerien Ismael to succeed him in charge at The Hawthorns.

The 67-year-old was named as Albion boss in December 2020, when the Baggies were in the Premier League. However, despite a few positive signs early on, Allardyce couldn’t keep the side in the top-flight and he was replaced by Ismael ahead of the current campaign.

Bringing in the former Barnsley chief was seen as a coup for West Brom to some after the magnificent job he had done at Oakwell, but things didn’t work out for Ismael in the West Midlands and he was sacked last month.

And, speaking to the Express & Star, Allardyce questioned why the hierarchy targeted the Frenchman.

“It really surprised me – and I don’t want to criticise anyone in particular – that the club paid £2m in compensation for Barnsley’s manager. There were a host of top managers out of work at the time queuing up for an opportunity like West Brom.

“It’s easy to say in hindsight because it hasn’t worked out for Valerien Ismael at the club, but I think that there are so many names that were better qualified to do the job.”

The verdict

This seems like a cheap shot from Allardyce because Ismael was seen as an excellent appointment at the time.

The job he had done at Barnsley really was terrific, so he was viewed as a manager who had a clear way of playing and one that had proven himself in the Championship. There were even reports linking him with Premier League clubs such as Crystal Palace at the time.

Obviously, we know it didn’t work out at all, but these things happen in football and the Albion board have made changes after a disappointing season so far.

