Sam Allardyce reportedly wants to remain at Leeds United in a more senior role after the club opted not to retain him as head coach.

Leeds suffered relegation back into the EFL in 2022/23 after a three-year stay in the Premier League.

How did Allardyce get on at Leeds?

Allardyce oversaw their final four games of the 2022/23 season after Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia had led the club into trouble. Ultimately, though, Allardyce delivered only a single point from 12 available as Leeds were relegated - his only point coming thanks to a 2-2 draw against Newcastle United.

As the dust begins to settle around Leeds' relegation, it was confirmed by the club that the 68-year-old would be departing by mutual agreement.

At that point Leeds confirmed: "An announcement on a new Leeds United head coach will be made in the coming weeks."

Could Leeds still keep Allardyce?

Whilst Leeds have confirmed Allardyce won't be continuing in his head coach role, Alan Nixon reports on his Patreon account that "Allardyce wanted to stay in an 'upstairs' role'" and help the club oversee their search for a new head coach.

It's outlined how Allardyce wanted to pick up a General Manager or Director of Football role at Elland Road.

Leeds are, of course, not just looking for a head coach to replace Allardyce. They are also looking to source someone to take over from Victor Orta in the Director of Football role.

Orta had served as Leeds' DoF since 2017 and has been a hugely controversial figure at Elland Road - having bright moments like appointing Marcelo Bielsa and signing Raphinha, but also sticking by Marsch for too long and making numerous mistakes in the transfer market.

Orta left Leeds at the point they turned to Allardyce.

What has Allardyce said about his Leeds exit?

Interestingly, within Allardyce's statement confirming that he won't be carrying on as Leeds' head coach, he outlined how he couldn't commit to potentially a long-term project of rebuilding at Elland Road.

"At this stage in my career I am not sure taking on this challenge, which is potentially a long-term project, is something I could commit to," the ex-England manager said.

An off-field role would be hands-on, but less so that the day-to-day head coaching role Allardyce has been in.