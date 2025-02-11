This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

As has so often been the case in recent seasons, a promising campaign at Blackburn Rovers looks to be unravelled by the mystifying decisions of the Venky’s.

The troublesome ownership group have won themselves very few supporters in their time in charge of the club, and with the imminent departure of John Eustace, it highlights yet another manager who has lost patience with the powers that be in Lancashire.

Despite having the club within the play-off positions, the 45-year-old looks set to be moving to relegation-threatened Derby County before too long, having butted heads with the board time and time again over his 12 month tenure.

With Eustace set to join the likes of Tony Mowbray, Paul Lambert and Jon Dahl Tomasson in an untimely departure from the northwest, we spoke to our Rovers fan pundit Simon Middlehurst about where the club will turn next, and who in their right mind would consider the opportunity right now.

Sam Allardyce named as potential John Eustace successor after Blackburn Rovers departure

With Eustace on the verge of leaving the club, the Venky’s will need a new face in the dugout before too long, with the dream of the play-offs still very much in their own hands, despite their reportedly poor ownership of late.

Rovers are one of a number of clubs fighting for a top six place right now, but now appear completely rudderless in terms of forward momentum, with three points from a possible 15 seeing Eustace’s time in charge looking likely to end on a sour note.

Despite their lofty league position, the seat in the dugout at Ewood Park doesn’t look the most appealing right now. The owners continue to cause friction time and time again with whoever takes charge in Lancashire, with the last few weeks giving us another example of them pushing the self-destruct button.

Middlehurst believes he has found the man for the job though, with former boss Sam Allardyce touted for a return for the remainder of the campaign, in the hope he can steady the ship as the seas get choppy.

When asked on the Eustace situation, the Rovers fan said: “To be honest, I think he is definitely going to leave and I don’t think there is any backing from the club at all for managers.

“If you look in the past, the way that Tony Mowbray left, Paul Lambert left after one season after he steadied the ship. Jon Dahl Tomasson was exactly the same, and now John Eustace.

John Eustace Blackburn Rovers Championship record (Transfermarkt) Matches 48 Wins 17 Draws 14 Losses 17 Win % 35.4% Points per game 1.35

“To be honest, a lot of fans are giving up, I don’t think anyone has any idea who would want to come in and take the job.

“Number one candidate for the rest of the season? Big Sam. He would maybe be someone worth speaking to, he has always said he would love to come back, given the opportunity.”

Blackburn Rovers situation leaves Ewood Park divided

There is nothing worse for a fan than seeing the club you love being torn apart from the inside, and this latest scenario has seen Rovers combust once again, in what seems like a never-ending soap opera at Ewood Park.

They may be flying high in the league, but the mood is as low as it has been for some time for the Premier League Champions, as the powers that be continue to cause a chasm between the boardroom and the terraces.

Those cracks can be papered over when things are going well on the pitch, but as it all unravels in the public eye, Middlehurst believes things can’t go on as they are.

He continued: “At the minute, I don’t think any fan has got any clue what is going on with the club.

“There is a big, big divide between the club and the fans, and a big divide between the fans as well, it is a really sad situation.

“A club that has punched well above their weight to be in the situation they are now, to be in the top six heading into the second-half of the season, but there is no ambition, no passion, there is no fight there at all.

“It is a really sad time to be a Blackburn fan.”