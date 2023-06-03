Despite drafting in veteran Sam Allardyce for the final four games of the Premier League season, Leeds United were relegated back into the Championship last weekend after a 4-1 defeat to Tottenham.

Leeds will play in the Championship this coming season after three years in the top-flight, having achieved promotion under Marcelo Bielsa back in 2019/20.

How did Allardyce get on at Leeds?

In fairness to Allardyce, he inherited a terrible situation at Elland Road. Javi Gracia had lost four of five fixtures prior to his arrival, with Leeds sitting above the relegation zone on goal difference alone.

A fixture list including trips to Man City and West Ham, as well as home games with Newcastle United and Tottenham was hardly generous, with Allardyce managing to return a single point from a possible 12 thanks to a 2-2 draw with Newcastle at Elland Road.

Leeds finished 19th in the table on 31 points, five adrift of Everton and safety, despite Allardyce entering the building at Elland Road claiming that "there's nobody ahead of me in football terms. Not Pep, not Klopp, not Arteta".

It's been announced in the last 24 hours by Leeds that Allardyce won't be continuing with the club by "mutual agreement".

Allardyce breaks Premier League record

Findings from betting.com have outlined just how brief Allardyce's stay in Leeds has been.

He is the shortest serving manager in Premier League history, having lasted only 25 days in his brief at Elland Road. He takes that unwanted crown off Les Reed (Charlton Athletic), who lasted 41 days in-charge during the 2006/07 season.

Interestingly, Allardyce's predecessor, Javi Gracia, also features on this list, having taken charge of Leeds for only 70 days. In that time, though, he picked up 11 points from 11 games, recording three wins.

Another manager from the 22/23 season features in the list of top-10 shortest stints as a Premier League manager: Nathan Jones. The Welshman sacked at Southampton after 95 days. The Saints will join Leeds in the Championship next season.

Who will be Leeds' next head coach?

Within Leeds' statement confirming Allardyce's exit, they said: "An announcement on a new Leeds United head coach will be made in the coming weeks."

A report from The Telegraph yesterday linked Steven Gerrard, Scott Parker and Carlos Corberan to the vacancy.