Sam Allardyce breaks his silence on Kamil Grosicki, Nottingham Forest and West Brom transfer saga

Nottingham Forest were on the end of a Kamil Grosicki rejection, it has been revealed by West Brom boss Sam Allardyce.

Grosicki came close to joining Forest at the end of the summer transfer window but a deal for the winger was not finalised in time to meet the deadline.

He’s returned to West Brom and made three appearances in the Premier League, including two this month under the watch of Allardyce.

However, it has now been revealed that Grosicki is out of the West Brom picture and Allardyce is open to moving him on this month.

West Brom’s boss has also confirmed that the Polish international had rejected the opportunity to join Forest.

“He could have gone to Nottingham Forest but he refused,” Allardyce said, as quoted by the Birmingham Mail.

“He has already been told if the right opportunity comes up for him he can leave because that obviously puts more funds in the pot to bring more players in before the deadline.”

Prior to linking up with West Brom last January, Grosicki had proved to be an extremely influential winger in the Championship with Hull City.

After dropping out of the Premier League with the Tigers, he struck 24 goals and registered 22 assists between 2017 and 2020, prompting West Brom to make their move.

Grosicki helped the Baggies to promotion last season, but has since fallen out of favour.

The Verdict

This just about draws a line under the Grosicki to Forest saga.

The fact he’s rejected the move tells you that he’s not keen on linking up with Chris Hughton’s side, although things might change in the coming days given he’s out of the picture at West Brom.

However, right now that feels unlikely, with Allardyce’s comments fairly damning.

