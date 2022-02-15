Sam Allardyce addresses West Brom’s play-off chances with Steve Bruce at the helm

Sam Allardyce has backed new West Brom manager Steve Bruce to edge the Baggies to at least a play-off finish in what remains of this season, in conversation with the Express & Star.

The Midlands club parted company with Valerien Ismael at the start of the month, with the Frenchman unable to replicate the success he saw with Barnsley at The Hawthorns.

Sitting three points from the play-off positions, and seeing teams around them enjoy some good recent form, Bruce certainly has his work cut out for him at West Brom.

Speaking to the Express & Star about the Baggies under bruce and looking ahead to the end of the campaign, Allardyce said: “The positives now if you’re an Albion fan come from Steve Bruce.

“He’s been there, seen it, done it, knows what to do. And, he’s done it with lesser clubs than West Brom, as well.

“He got Hull City up into the Premier League, he did it with Sunderland, Birmingham.

“He’s got the experience and the know-how to lift this team.

“At the very, very least, Steve will get you into the play-offs this season.

“Once he’s got his feet under the table, he will lift that team and get them into the play-offs.”

The verdict

There is no denying that Bruce has a big task ahead of him, and whilst the Baggies have an excellent Championship squad, the feeling around the club has not been great for a while.

Bruce has the managerial capability to galvanise the team and fans, with the hope that fortunes will be to turn as a result.

Ismael’s insistence on playing one way only caused a lot of friction at the club, with Bruce likely to switch things up to find the winning formula.

West Brom are at risk of falling out of the play-off picture altogether, however, they should be spirited by Bruce’s past success in this division.