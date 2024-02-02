The January transfer deadline has now passed, and there were only two Championship clubs that did not make any signings throughout the whole time the window was open.

One of those was Leicester City, despite their best efforts to land Italy international midfielder Stefano Sensi, although with the form the Foxes are in they shouldn't suffer too much from not adding another body to their squad.

The other side however were Preston North End, who having picked up just 19 points from their last 21 league matches have started to slide down the Championship table following a bright opening seven matches of the 2023-24 campaign, at which point they were top of the standings.

Now sitting in 12th, the Lilywhites are only five points off the play-offs and 14 above the relegation zone, but you get the sense that with their play-off and mid-table rivals all strengthening, they may get left behind in the race for the top six.

With PNE sailing close to the wind in terms of their three-year rolling financial losses, Ryan Lowe could not sign any players, but he could have cashed in on someone to bring some budget into his kitty.

Salernitana exploring pre-contract deal for Preston North End's Browne

And unlike years gone by when the likes of Ben Pearson and Ben Davies were sold in 2021 with less than six months remaining on their contract, North End stood firm over captain Alan Browne, who was the subject of interest from Italian top flight outfit Salernitana.

The Lancashire Post claimed that PNE knocked back an approach from Serie A's bottom side the day before deadline day for the 28-year-old, who appeared for the club for the 400th time when coming off the bench against Millwall last Saturday, with Salernitana's proposal not coming close to their valuation.

A new contract has been on the table for the Republic of Ireland international for a while now, but it remains unsigned and since January 1, Browne has been able to talk to clubs outside of England in regards to a pre-contract deal as his current one at Deepdale expires at the end of June.

Alan Browne's Preston North End Championship Stats 2023-24 Appearances 27 Average Minutes Per Match 76 Goals 4 xG (Expected Goals) 2.13 Assists 2 xA (Expected Assists) 2.83 Shots Per Game 1.2 Pass Success % 75% Tackles Per Game 1.8 Interceptions Per Game 1.1 Successful Dribbles Per Game 1.0 Duels Won Per Game 5.7 Stats Correct As Of February 2, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

And according to the Sky Sports Transfer Centre, Filippo Inzaghi's side - whose sporting director is French legend Franck Ribery - are now preparing a pre-contract offer for Browne in an attempt to woo him to the Amalfi Coast from the summer of 2024.

It is claimed though that Salernitana will face competition from other European sides for Browne's services, with his 35 caps for the Republic of Ireland perhaps bringing the versatile midfielder onto the radar of clubs from overseas.

Despite passing the 10-year mark as a PNE player at the start of January, Browne appears to be keeping his options open, much like Daniel Johnson did when he departed for Stoke City last summer.

And PNE boss Lowe has stated that there will be no qualms if Browne decides to follow the Jamaican on that path come the end of the season, but that there was no way the club were going to accept an offer under his valuation late on in the transfer window.

"I was shocked yesterday," Lowe told the Lancashire Post.

"I phoned Peter (Ridsdale, PNE director) and when I was on the phone, the email came through and we were all shocked really.

"But, he is a good player isn't he? So, he's going to have interest and his contract is up at the end of the season.

"There is a contract offer on the table for him; whether he takes it or not is up to him.

"I am relaxed on it as the manager. I think Al is relaxed on it; we're all relaxed on it. They won't be the only club monitoring Alan Browne.

"Everyone knows that I think of Browney - he is a fantastic player. But again, it's out of my hands - it's whatever the player chooses to do. I will respect either way.

"I think we had it with DJ last season, where we offered him a contract and he chose a new challenge: no problem, I will shake your hand, give you a big hug and wish you all the best.

"I think, the way I look at it, is he's still contracted to us until the 30th June but also July because you get a severance. Again, I will just leave all of that up to Peter."