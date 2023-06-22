Salford City's rise up the footballing pyramid and into the EFL has been somewhat of a controversial one in the eyes of supporters of other clubs, but it appears that they have met their match in the form of League Two.

Their takeover in 2014 by ex-Manchester United players Gary and Phil Neville, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs, as well as David Beckham later down the line and also Singaporean businessman Peter Lim, was big news and with their significant investment, the Ammies secured four promotions in five seasons.

That took them from eighth tier of English football to League Two, but with investment needing to be increased the further they got up the leagues, Salford have tailed off a bit.

The 2023-24 season will be their fifth-straight in the fourth tier of English football, and they're onto their fourth permanent manager in that time following Neil Wood's appointment last summer.

Ex-Manchester United under-21's head coach Wood got City to the play-offs in his debut campaign, but they lost out to Stockport County on penalties at Edgeley Park at the semi-final stage.

Going into pre-season as one of the favourites once again in League Two, Salford have somewhat of a small contracted squad, but they are being linked with strengthening their midfield and weakening a divisional rival in the process.

Salford City keen on Ossama Ashley

According to Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, Salford are leading the transfer chase for Colchester United midfielder Ossama Ashley.

The 23-year-old played 28 times in League Two for the Essex outfit last season, and City aren't the only ones to be chasing his signature.

Another League Two club in the form of MK Dons are also keen on Ashley, whilst there's interest from the division above too with Oxford United and Portsmouth keeping tabs.

Who is Ossama Ashley?

Ashley spent a brief amount of time at Fulham as a teenager, but he joined AFC Wimbledon in 2017 and played just once professionally before being released in 2020.

Despite that though, Ashley was picked up by West Ham United just a few months later to play for their development squad, featuring in the EFL Trophy and Premier League 2 before departing in 2022.

Signed by Colchester for free last summer, Ashley featured 35 times in all competitions but didn't score or assist as he mainly played as the deepest lying midfielder.

What is Ossama Ashley's transfer value?

Per McGrath, it looks as though a £150,000 bid will get a deal done for Ashley to take him from the Colchester Community Stadium to what looks like the Peninsula Stadium - unless Salford end up being gazumped.

Colchester took up an option in Ashley's contract this summer, as announced on their retained list last month, meaning he is under contract at the club until June 2024.