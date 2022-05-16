Salford eye Man United academy graduate as potential Gary Bowyer replacement

Salford City are reportedly considering replacing manager Gary Bowyer after a disappointing end to the League Two season with Michael Appleton a potential target.

Two wins in their last seven games meant Salford slipped out of the play-off race and finished 10th in what is Bowyer’s first full season at the helm.

According to The Athletic, the club hierarchy are not impressed by the poor conclusion to the 2021/22 campaign and are now seriously considering a change in management.

It is understood that Appleton is being considered as a potential replacement after he left League One side Lincoln City at the end of the season.

The former Imps boss was born in Salford and has links to the club owners as he was a year behind them in the Manchester United youth system.

Appleton took Lincoln to the play-off final last season – with loanees such as Brennan Johnson and Morgan Rogers impressing – but his side finished 17th in a disappointing 2021/22 campaign.

The Verdict

We’ve seen Salford be ruthless when it comes to changing managers in the past and it appears they may be set to do the same again.

That would be harsh on Bowyer despite the poor finish to the 2021/22 campaign.

There are signs that things are moving in the right direction under the manager and you’d expect his side to be challenging for the play-offs and maybe even automatic promotion next season with a strong summer window.

It seems he may not get that chance, though, and were he to go adding Appleton would be a real coup.

The 46-year-old is a League One or Championship quality manager and the opportunity to bring him to Moor Lane may just be too tempting to turn down while his links to the owners via the Man United academy could help them secure him.