Salford considered favourites to strike loan agreement with Birmingham City

Salford City are in the front seat to complete a loan move for Birmingham City striker Sam Cosgrove, as per a report from the Daily Record.

Cosgrove is currently on loan in League One with Shrewsbury Town, but he is expected to be recalled by the Blues before they send him out elsewhere.

The forward, who started the campaign as an integral starter, has played just four minutes of football in Shrewsbury’s last five league games, with his absence from regular contention coinciding with an upturn in form from the Shropshire outfit.

Daily Record’s report also states that Dundee United have failed in an ambitious attempt to lure the striker back to Scotland.

Joining the Blues late into the last January transfer window, Cosgrove will be hoping for regular football at his next loan destination to help pave his way into Birmingham’s first-team set up.

The verdict

Cosgrove will not be viewing this as a step down a division, he will likely be viewing this as an excellent opportunity to play regularly and build up momentum.

Cosgrove’s physicality and intelligence, make him a player who could shine at League Two level, especially within a side who still are very much in the running for achieving promotion this year.

For Salford, Cosgrove adds an extra dimension in the club’s forward line, with Gary Bowyer looking to bolster his side’s chances of a play-off finish.

They currently sit in 11th place, but they are just four points from the play-off positions.