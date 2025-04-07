Salford City starlet Will Wright is being tracked by Premier League giants Arsenal, as well as Leicester City and Birmingham City, ahead of a potential move away in the summer, according to a new report.

16-year-old Wright has made his first-team debut for the Ammies this season, and is a highly-rated young striker who has scored more than 40 goals for the club's youth squads.

The Preston-born centre-forward signed a two-year scholarship contract at Salford last summer, but could be on his way out soon if reports are to believed of interest from higher-placed clubs, particularly top-flight sides like Arsenal and Leicester.

Salford's Will Wright on the radar of numerous clubs - Arsenal are tracking his progress

Wright has progressed quickly through the Ammies' academy to take his first steps into senior football this season. He made his first-team debut for the club in an EFL Trophy win over Wolves' under-21 side in November.

The 16-year-old hotshot has since made his maiden appearances in League Two, with minutes off the bench against Port Vale and Bradford City in February and March, and he also featured in the FA Cup against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, in what was no doubt a special day for him and the club.

His talents have been made clear by his impressive scoring record at youth level, and so it is no surprise to see clubs further up the English leagues believed to be keeping an eye on his progress.

Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas has claimed that Arsenal are tracking his progress in the north-west, and he is among a number of young players that their academy recruitment staff are looking at ahead of the summer, with a possible move on the horizon.

The same report states that Leicester City and Birmingham City are each monitoring his situation, and either of those clubs may make an approach soon to try and steal a march on the Gunners.

Wright will need a clear pathway at Salford to be convinced to stay

Wright has clearly been making waves at the Peninsula Stadium this season, and must have the potential to get even better if scouts from a high-profile club like Arsenal have identified him as a possible youth signing this summer.

He has made four first-team appearances to date, and has been close to featuring more with appearances on the Ammies' bench in five of their last seven League Two games.

Salford currently sit 11th in League Two, with just six games left to make up seven points on seventh-placed Grimsby and secure a play-off place for a chance at promotion. Their recent form does not point to that happening, however, and so boss Karl Robinson could well hand Wright more minutes in the last few games of the campaign if they have nothing to play for.

The 16-year-old has previously praised Robinson for the trust that he has instilled into his young players, but off the back of this reported interest, he will surely need those minutes in upcoming games to be persuaded to stay at Salford this summer.

Like any upcoming young player, Wright will surely see the opportunity to join a Premier League team as one that would be too good to turn down if an approach was to be made. Salford can convince him to stay if they show him that he has the chance to become a first-team regular next season by handing him ample opportunities over the next month with little to play for.