Salford City welcome Notts County to the Peninsula Stadium this Friday in what is expected to be a mouth-watering affair.

Both sides come into this game in different veins of form, with Salford winless in their last three league games and winning just one of their last six outings, a 4-3 thriller over Tranmere Rovers.

They head into this game sitting at the bottom end of the League Two table on seven points out of a possible 21, and their fixtures don’t make it easy for them as they welcome Notts County, who are at the top end of the table.

County are in second place heading into this game, and since their opening defeat to Sutton United, they have yet to suffer another defeat in the league.

Luke Williams’ side have won four of their last six games, with their most recent result being a 1-1 draw with MK Dons.

What is the latest team news ahead of Salford City v Notts County?

As the game is still a few days away, team news for both clubs is still not 100% clear, but both will be coming into this game with possible changes in mind.

Salford suffered another disappointing defeat at home on Saturday against Walsall, and that will probably mean Neil Wood looks to make some significant changes to his team as they try to get back to winning ways.

Matt Smith got the side's only goal on the weekend, and he will probably be expected to lead the line once again on Friday night. Callum Hendry missed Saturday’s game due to a knock but they will hope he is back on Friday.

Matty Lund will be available once again from suspension after his red card against Morecambe while one player that is definitely out is midfielder Elliot Watt, who has missed the start of this season.

Notts County don’t seem to have many injury concerns from their game against MK Dons, and that is likely to mean Macaulay Langstaff will lead the line for the club once again as he looks to add to his four goals in the league.

Experienced forward David McGoldrick missed their game against MK Dons with a minor injury and the club will be hoping he is fit and ready for their clash against Salford on Friday.

If McGoldrick is unavailable, it is likely that Dan Crowley and Sam Austin will support Langstaff in attack.

Is Salford City v Notts County on TV?

Despite the game being played on a Friday night, Salford’s game against Notts County isn’t on television this weekend.

But given that it is not 3 p.m. on Saturday, fans who are not at the game will be able to pay for a subscription from their respective clubs to watch the game live.

If fans don’t wish to do that, the score can be found on Sky Sports News or on their local radio stations.

Highlights of the game can be found on ITV4 at 11pm on Saturday night, while highlights will be available on YouTube.

Are there tickets available for Salford City v Notts County?

Tickets for the home side, Salford, are still available and can be found on their official website, with plenty of seats in the South Stand, in particular, available.

While for County, their tickets are on general sale, with them having an allocation of 1,372. Tickets for the game are still available and can be found on their official website, with the deadline to purchase being 10am on Friday.

What is the kick-off time for Salford City v Notts County?

Salford City v Notts County kicks off at 7:45pm on Friday evening, meaning full team news will be available at 6:45pm.