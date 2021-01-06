Salford City targeting January move for Leeds United individual

Salford City are interested in a deal to sign Leeds United midfielder Jordan Stevens on loan during the January transfer window, a report from The Yorkshire Evening Post has claimed.

Stevens joined Swindon Town on a temporary deal back in the summer transfer window, but has since struggled for opportunities with the League One strugglers.

The midfielder has started just six league games for the club, and it seems as though he could now be in line for a change of club until the end of the season come January.

According to this latest report, a number of League Two sides monitoring Stevens’ situation, with a view to making a move to their own for the 20-year-old, should Leeds elect to recall him from The County Ground.

One of those sides who are said to be interested in Stevens are Salford, with the club currently being managed by Richie Wellens, the man who originally signed Stevens for Swindon back in September.

As things stand, Salford are currently eighth in the League Two table, just one point outside the play-off places.

The Verdict

This could be a sensible deal for Stevens if it were to happen.

Stevens hasn’t really got the opportunities he would have wanted so far this season at Swindon, meaning his development may not be progressing as well as it should have done.

It could therefore make sense for the midfielder to head elsewhere this in order to get that first-team football he needs, and given he is already familiar with Wellens, a move to Salford may not be the worst idea.