Important Salford City update emerges regarding Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt

Some members of the ‘class of 92’ are set for a more hands on role at Salford City.

According to Alan Nixon via Patreon, Nicky Butt and Paul Scholes will be taking more hands-on roles at the club next season under new boss Neil Wood.

Wood is said to be close to the pair having joined from Manchester United’s under-23’s side, and as a result, Nixon reports that the former Manchester United midfielders will play an active part in running the team and training.

Both Nicky Butt and Paul Scholes have previous coaching experience in their career.

Butt has previously coached as part of Manchester United’s youth set-up, and Scholes has dabbled in management at Oldham Athletic back in 2019.

The news of a shake-up at Salford comes just a few days after it was announced that Gary Bowyer had been relieved of his duties at the Peninsula Stadium.

Bowyer had been in charge of Salford for 14 months but lost his job due to Salford missing out on a play-off place in League Two this season.

The club finished the campaign in 10th place, seven points behind seventh placed Mansfield and the final play-off position.

The Verdict

It’s all change at Salford City this week.

With Neil Wood now through the door, it appears a key reason in bringing him in may be so that the class of 92 themselves can have a more hands-on approach when it comes to the football side of things at the club.

This is something that the class of 92 and the club need to be wary of, though.

Generally, it is best when there is a defined line between the ownership and the management in terms of managing the team, but these developments will only blur that line.

No doubt Butt and Scholes are excellent coaches, but coaching at a club you own, under a manager you employ probably isn’t the most ideal scenario for any party involved.