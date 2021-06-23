Salford City set to finalise agreement to land defender’s signature ahead of 2021/22 season

Salford City are poised to sign defender Liam Shephard on a free transfer from fellow League Two side Newport County, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

Shephard signed for Newport County back in 2020, and made 52 appearances in the 2020/21 season, which ended in disappointing circumstances.

Michael Flynn’s side were beaten by Morecambe in the League Two play-off final at Wembley, which condemned them to another season in the fourth tier of English football.

Shephard started his career with Swansea City, but found regular game time hard to come by with the Swans, and had three separate loan spells with Yeovil Town whilst contracted to Swansea.

He then moved to Peterborough United in 2017, before heading to Forest Green Rovers in 2018. After two years with the League Two side, he moved to Newport County in 2020.

Salford City are evidently keen to make a serious push for promotion into League One next term, with the Ammies finishing eighth in the League Two table, and two points adrift of the play-off positions in the 2020/21 season.

Can you score full marks on this 21-question Salford City quiz?

1 of 21 Salford were founded in what year? 1920 1940 1960 1980

The Verdict:

This could be a shrewd signing by Salford City.

Shephard is 26, and will certainly feel as though he’s still got his best years ahead of him, and that could be with the Ammies moving forwards.

They’re certainly wasting no time in adding to their squad this summer, which will be pleasing to see for the club’s supporters, who will be eager to see their side make a serious push for promotion into League One this season.

With a couple more signings like this, I’d expect Salford City to be right in the mix to win promotion into the third tier of English football.