Salford City plotting ambitious January transfer swoop for Hearts man

Salford City are among a host of Football League clubs that are hoping to do a deal for Hearts striker Armand Gnanduillet.

The 29-year-old enjoyed a productive first few months in the Scottish capital after arriving in January, however this season has been tougher for the target man, who has struggled for regular minutes.

Therefore, a move could be on the cards, with the Edinburgh Evening News revealing that Salford are keen on signing Gnanduillet, who will be allowed to leave.

With his deal expiring in the summer, a move for the former Leyton Orient man in January is seen as inevitable, although the update does state that the League Two side have competition for the player from unnamed EFL rivals.

Yet, they could have an advantage in the race for the striker as Ammies boss Gary Bowyer worked with Gnanduillet at Blackpool, where he enjoyed the most productive spell of his career.

His last season in England saw the attacker hit 15 goals in 30 League One games, so it would be a coup for Salford to get the player to drop to the fourth tier of English football.

The verdict

This would be a great bit of business for Salford as Gnanduillet is a player who could thrive in League Two with his power, pace and ability to score goals.

Plus, he is someone that Bowyer knows well and he has played in English football before, so you’re looking at a player who will be ready to hit the ground running.

With his situation at Hearts, he will clearly be allowed to move, so the only question will be whether Salford can see off the competition for his signature.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.