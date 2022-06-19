Salford City eyeing Stoke midfielder as one of Neil Wood’s first summer signings

Salford City are set to make Stoke City midfielder Adam Porter one of their first singings of the summer.

It has been claimed by Alan Nixon via Patreon that the Ammies will make a move for the 20-year-old after Stoke recently confirmed that he would be released at the end of his current contract, due to expire at the end of this month.

Porter is set to be one of the first signings made by new Salford boss Neil Wood, who took over the club from Gary Bowyer when he was sacked last month.

Adam Porter will certainly hope that he gets more of a first team look in at Salford City than he did at the Bet 365 Stadium.

Having come through the youth ranks at the club, the young midfielder made just two first team appearances for the Potters prior to their release announcement this summer.

Both of those appearances came in the EFL Cup last campaign, first against Fleetwood Town in the first round, and then against Doncaster Rovers in the second.

Last campaign, Porter also spent time out on loan in the National League with Altrincham, where he made 10 appearances for the club.

The Verdict

This could turn out to be a nice addition for Salford City ahead of the 2022/23 League Two campaign.

After just one win in their last five league matches cost Gary Bowyer his job, Neil Wood has taken over and is now starting to put his stamp on the makeup of Salford’s squad.

Having been on loan and experienced men’s football last season, Porter should be able to come in and contribute from the off for the Ammies next campaign.

The 20-year-old will now compete with the likes of Matty Lund, Ryan Watson and Jason Lowe in the centre of the park at the Peninsula Stadium next campaign.