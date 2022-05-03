Salford City considering 46-year-old appointment after League Two play-off failure

Salford City could be on the verge of another managerial change after missing out on the League Two play-offs.

According to a report from Alan Nixon, Michael Appleton is under consideration to replace Gary Bowyer just days after his departure from Lincoln City was confirmed.

Appleton has left Sincil Bank on the back of the 2021/22 League One season concluding, after 150 games in-charge of the Imps.

During that time he led them to the League One play-off final and within 90 minutes of a place in the Championship.

Ultimately, he failed to build on that this season as Lincoln struggled to mount a push for the play-offs, finishing 17th.

However, the 46-year-old is still highly thought of in the EFL and is on Salford’s radar as they consider another change, according to Nixon.

Bowyer’s side could only manage a 2-2 draw with Mansfield Town yesterday, leaving them 10th in the table and four points adrift of the play-off places heading into the final day.

With the League Two powerhouse pumping more and more money into the club, Bowyer could reportedly lose his job.

It’s also claimed that another candidate is Rob Edwards, who is bound for League One with Forest Green Rovers, having won automatic promotion this season.

The Verdict

Firstly, it’s not really a surprise that Salford might be considering a change. We know how the club’s Class of 92 owners are funding them and they expect to be pushing the upper echelons of the table given that investment.

So, to be sat 10th in the table and with that play-off push now dead, it does make you think how long Bowyer has left.

In terms of replacing him, Appleton would be quite the coup.

The way in which the 46-year-old is recognised through the EFL for his coaching ability makes him a standout candidate for the job.

Yes, he’s left Lincoln, but he had them punching well above their weight after picking up the pieces from Danny Cowley.

It’s another roll of the dice from Salford, but one that could potentially bring the success their owners are searching for.

Thoughts? Let us know!