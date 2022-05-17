Salford City confirm significant decision ahead of 22/23 campaign

Salford City have confirmed that Gary Bowyer has left the club following the end of the season.

Salford City can confirm the departure of First Team Manager Gary Bowyer. Thank you for your work, Gary 🤝 — Salford City FC (@SalfordCityFC) May 17, 2022

The expectation for the Ammies had been to win promotion but they fell short on that front, with Bowyer’s side not making the play-offs and finishing 10th in the table.

Therefore, there was always going to be doubts about the future of the former Blackburn boss and the club announced this afternoon that Bowyer had departed, along with his assistant Billy Barr.

“A meeting was held earlier today and the Club has made the decision to terminate Gary Bowyer’s contract along with Assistant Manager Billy Barr. The Club would like to thank Gary and Billy for their hard work over the last season, and we wish them all the best for their future roles within football.

“An announcement regarding the role of First Team Manager will be made in due course.”

Salford’s high-profile owners will now be on the lookout for another new manager, with Michael Appleton having been linked with the vacancy in recent days.

The verdict

Given Salford’s history with changing managers then this probably isn’t a surprise, because the owners will have expected a play-off finish at least.

In fairness, that’s to be expected, as they’ve built a very talented squad for League Two level and there should’ve been enough to push for promotion.

Now, it’s about finding a replacement and it’s a crucial decision for the owners as they look to finally win promotion to League One after a frustrating few years.

