With there still being plenty to play for in League Two, the final stage of the season is set to be an enthralling affair.

As well as there being a number of teams battling for automatic promotion, the play-off race is also set to go down to the wire.

As it stands, Bradford City, Salford City and Mansfield Town all have the same number of points (72).

Carlisle United and Stockport County meanwhile will need to secure at least one point from their remaining two league fixtures to guarantee a spot in this knock-out competition.

Given the competitive nature of League Two this season, it would not be at all surprising if there are plenty of twists and turns between now and the end of the regular campaign.

Here, we have decided to compare the fixture lists of Salford, Bradford and Mansfield.

Check them out below...

Who are Salford City set to face in their last two fixtures?

Salford will be looking to reach the play-offs in League Two for the first time in their history in May.

The Ammies are already set to at least match their best ever finish at this level (8th) during the current term.

Neil Wood's side travel to Brunton Park on Saturday to face a Carlisle side who still have an outside chance of securing automatic promotion.

Salford will then end the term with a meeting with Gillingham at the Peninsula Stadium on May 8th.

Who will Bradford City take on?

While Bradford can still mathematically achieve a top-three finish, there is also a distinct possibility that they could miss out on a play-off place.

The Bantams have the luxury of a game in hand over Salford and Mansfield.

Bradford will travel to Sixfields Stadium to face a Northampton Town side who will guarantee promotion to League One by winning this fixture.

Following this fixture, the Bantams are set to take on Crewe Alexandra before hosting champions Leyton Orient at Valley Parade on the final day of the season.

Mansfield Town's remaining fixtures

Mansfield are currently outside the play-off places on goal difference and missed the chance to move above Bradford and Salford earlier this week as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Orient.

Whereas the Ammies and the Bantams are both set to face teams who reside in the top-half of the standings, the Stags have an easier run-in on paper.

Mansfield will host Harrogate Town (20th) at the One Call Stadium before taking on Colchester United on the final day of the term.

Wins in both of these fixtures could potentially secure a play-off spot for the Stags for the second consecutive season.