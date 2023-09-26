Highlights Liverpool will start their EFL Cup campaign against Leicester City, aiming to win the tournament for a record tenth time.

Jurgen Klopp is expected to rotate his squad, giving opportunities to players who have had limited minutes so far this season.

Young talents like Ben Doak and Harvey Elliott are likely to start, while Darwin Nunez, in excellent form, could earn a starting role up front.

Liverpool will start their 2023/24 EFL Cup campaign on Wednesday evening when they host Leicester City.

Following the frustrations and failings of the previous season that ultimately culminated in missing out on the UEFA Champions League for the first time in six years, Liverpool have revitalised their rhythm thus far.

Currently, they're only second in the Premier League standings behind perennial powerhouse Manchester City, who've won each of their opening six encounters.

Gone are the days of the Reds keeping chase or even forcing Pep Guardiola's side into a chase and it remains to be seen whether they can seriously challenge this term so they'll be on a mission to scoop as much silverware in other competitions from here on in.

Of course, this includes the EFL Cup - a tournament that has delivered so much success to Liverpool in years gone by.

Indeed, no club in English football has trumped the record nine times in which they've won the competition and they'll have every hope of making that figure double digits before this season is over.

But it all starts on Wednesday night, and as such, we've taken a look at how Jurgen Klopp may decide to set up amid a likely emphasis on squad rotation.

Goalkeeper: Caoimhin Kelleher

The 24-year-old has been Alisson's reliable deputy for quite some time now and is regularly called upon for cup fixtures that Liverpool have headed into as the overarching favourites - don't expect the Brazilian to keep his spot between the sticks.

Right-back: Joe Gomez

Purely out of necessity this one, as you'd typically want Trent Alexander-Arnold starting here.

However, his injury means that ex-Charlton Athletic man Gomez has started the season on the right, and given Klopp a complete dearth of options in this area of the pitch, there shouldn't be any change.

Centre-back: Ibrahima Konate

As made clear, rotation will very much be the word on Klopp's lips as he plots the side to take on the Foxes.

Konate has started only twice in the league this term and the importance of keeping the squad fresh ahead of a busy schedule should really see him get the nod over Virgil Van Dijk and Joel Matip.

Centre-back: Jarell Quansah

Though not half as esteemed as his prospective partner at the heart of Liverpool's defence, the same reasoning is also applicable for Quansah's case to start.

He's being intergrated into their first-team set-up following a successful loan spell with Bristol Rovers last term, it seems likely that Klopp will give further game time to a player that has already featured three times in the Premier League.

Left-back: Konstantinos Tsimikas

A similar theme for the 29-cap Greek international here, too.

Regular minutes in the league are hard to come by amid formidable competition from Andy Robertson, but he often features in the cup and looks set to yet again.

Centre-midfield: Ryan Gravenberch

A first Anfield start surely beckons for Gravenberch, who joined the club in an exciting transfer from Bayern Munich during the summer.

He's still getting up to speed after enduring limited minutes in Bavaria, but that gives logic to him starting in what will likely be a lower-intensity affair against Leicester.

Centre-midfield: Stefan Bajcetic

Deciding between Bajcetic and summer signing Wataru Endo wasn't easy.

Endo's only started twice since moving to Merseyside and will fancy his chances here as a result, but you feel that opportunities throughout the season will be more forthcoming to him than Bajcetic - therefore, the young midfielder may just be preferred.

Centre-midfield: Harvey Elliott

Completing the midfield three is Elliott, who feels a shoo-in to start in the middle of the park at Anfield.

He too has found regular minutes somewhat hard to come by, so this fixture feels the perfect time to award a highly-talented prospect the chance to show his worth.

Right-winger: Ben Doak

Needless to say, this selection is by far the most eye-catching given who he'll be replacing.

The 17-year-old winger has been widely tipped as the next wonderkid to burst out of Melwood and, like so many in this team, recently started in Liverpool's UEFA Europa League victory over Austrian outfit LASK.

Klopp clearly thinks he's ready for first-team football then, and in all reality, is it really worth risking Mo Salah for a third-round cup clash?

Left-winger: Diogo Jota

The left-hand side of Klopp's front three is remarkably strong, and it speaks volumes that you've also got both Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz knocking on the door with real intent.

There'd be nothing wrong with either of those options making the final cut either, but Jota's clinical nature infront of goal gives Liverpool an extra dynamic in attack.

A starting berth has also been difficult for Jota to sustain so far, so he should start in order to get back to optimal sharpness.