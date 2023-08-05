Following their play-off final heartbreak against Luton Town in May, Coventry City are ready to get back to business with a much-changed squad for the 2023-24 Championship season.

The £20 million sale of talisman Viktor Gyokeres to Sporting CP created a large budget for manager Mark Robins to play with, and no fewer than nine new signings have arrived for the first-team so far.

The most high-profile of those has come in the form of USA international striker Haji Wright, who has arrived this week from Antalyaspor for a club-record £7.7 million - he will not however be available for the Sky Blues' first match of the new campaign.

And that match will take place on Sunday as Coventry make the short trip up the M69 to take on rivals Leicester City in the first competitive match between the two teams in over 11 years.

Let's take a look at how Robins may line his new-look side up against Enzo Maresca's Foxes at the King Power Stadium this weekend.

GK - Brad Collins

Despite being the Championship Golden Glove winner for the 2022-23 season, Ben Wilson will not be in-between the sticks for City against Leicester.

That is because he has picked up an issue during pre-season, meaning new signing Collins has come in for some minutes following his move from Barnsley.

The 26-year-old, who is a Chelsea academy graduate, played 83 times at Championship level for the Tykes so is of the required experience to step in for Wilson on this occasion.

CB - Bobby Thomas

One of the areas that Coventry needed to strenghten heavily was their central defensive options, and in Thomas they have landed a really promising talent.

Burnley cashed in on the 22-year-old for £2 million following successful loan stints in League One last year with Bristol Rovers and Barnsley, and that could end up being good business for Coventry too with it looking like Thomas will line up on the right-hand side of a back three.

CB - Kyle McFadzean

Now 36 years of age, McFadzean looks to be showing no signs of slowing down at the heart of Robins' defence.

The veteran played 38 times last season and has proven that he is more-than up to Championship level - there is fresh competition at the back though so he must not let his levels drop.

CB - Joel Latibeaudiere

It would naturally make more sense to put the left-footed Luis Binks on the left-hand side of a back three, but his late arrival in pre-season means that Latibeaudiere may be more ready.

A quick and agile defender, Latibeaudiere arrives from Swansea City with international experience for Jamaica and he should add more pace to Coventry's defence.

RWB - Tatsuhiro Sakamoto

Both of last season's right wing-back options - Brooke Norton-Cuffy and Fankaty Dabo - are no longer at the club, but Robins has invested around £3.4 million on Dutch defender Milan van Ewijk.

He's not likely to be fully ready for this kind of challenge though, but versatile Japanese wide player Sakamoto is and has been with Cov for much of pre-season.

Capable of playing on either side of the pitch as a winger or wing-back, as well as through the middle as an attacking midfielder, Sakamoto will bring a lot of pace out wide and you could even see him play multiple positions in 90 minutes.

LWB - Jay Dasilva

A man with plenty of Championship experience, Dasilva is expected to battle with Jake Bidwell and Sakamoto for a spot at left wing-back this season.

Dasilva has electric pace and that could be useful against what is most likely going to be James Justin or Ricardo Pereira on Sunday.

CDM - Ben Sheaf

Sheaf is one of the most consistent defensive midfielders in the division and played a key part in the Sky Blues' run to the play-off final last year.

Expect him to start most weeks under Robins and he could be joined by a partner if the Coventry manager wants to pack the midfield.

CDM - Josh Eccles

Capable of playing as a midfielder or a wing-back, Eccles will bring grit and determination to the engine room.

Leicester will look to have a lot of the ball and Eccles can be in the middle of the park to try and break play up.

CAM - Gustavo Hamer

It's somewhat of a surprise that with less than 12 months to go on his contract with Cov, Hamer is still at the CBS Arena.

The Dutchman looks relaxed about his future and also looks ready to go for the new campaign - if anyone is going to step up to the plate in a derby match it is Hamer and with 23 Championship goal contributions last season, he has a lot to live up to.

CAM - Kasey Palmer

It's likely that Robins will go with a lone striker supported by two midfielders, and Palmer will bring flair in the final third.

The ex-Chelsea man missed most of the final few months of last season with injury but returned in the play-off final, and whilst Callum O'Hare is still recovering he should have plenty of game-time.

ST - Ellis Simms

Ellis Simms could leave Everton with a number of Championship clubs interested

With Wright not available after completing his move from Antalyaspor, Simms will be expected to lead the line himself after moving from Everton.

The two will make a good partnership in time no doubt, but Simms will more than likely be supported by attacking midfielders and wing-backs against Leicester and he will be looking to make a goalscoring debut.