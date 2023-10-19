Highlights Coventry City will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in the Championship as they face Bristol City this weekend at Ashton Gate.

Goalkeeper Ben Wilson has been ever-present in the Championship and has recorded three clean sheets so far this season.

Coventry's midfield is currently short on options, but Josh Eccles has been a strong performer and Yasin Ayari is expected to start due to the lack of available players.

The Championship returns this weekend after a two-week break for internationals, and Coventry City will be looking to extend their four-match unbeaten run that they pieced together beforehand.

The Sky Blues last battled out a 1-1 draw against Norwich City at the Coventry Building Society Arena, with a late Ben Gibson own goal earning Mark Robins' side a point.

They will make the trip down the M5 though to take on Bristol City this weekend at Ashton Gate - but how are Coventry going to line-up on the day? Let's take a look.

GK: Ben Wilson

There's no reason for Wilson to be replaced in-between the sticks, having been ever-present in the Championship so far.

Wilson has recorded three clean sheets so far in that time, having won the Golden Glove for the league in 2022-23.

CB: Bobby Thomas

A settled back-line will definitely help Coventry, and summer signing Thomas has started nine of the 11 league matches this season.

Benched for two of those, Thomas is becoming a mainstay on the right-hand side of a back three.

CB: Kyle McFadzean

Despite being aged 36 now, McFadzean is showing no signs of slowing down at the heart of Coventry's defence.

The veteran captains City's starting 11 in the absence of Liam Kelly, but he may have his hands full this weekend with the young and dangerous Tommy Conway.

CB: Liam Kitching

Coventry's deadline day signing from Barnsley had his first start for the club against Norwich as he was slowly eased into the fold for his first taste of Championship action for the Sky Blues.

Kitching will be expected to keep his place, but there is strong competition from Joel Latibeaudiere and fellow left-footer Luis Binks.

RWB: Milan van Ewijk

There were fears that Van Ewijk would be out for a while with a quad tear, but after just a few weeks out he came off the bench against Norwich nearly two weeks ago.

The Dutchman will be expected back in the starting 11 in place of Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, who as a predominantly left-footed player does not provide the same balance.

LWB: Jay Dasilva

Dasilva will be ready to face his former club, having played in every single league match so far this season.

He is keeping Jake Bidwell out of the starting 11 and there's no reason why that should change.

CM: Josh Eccles

Coventry are down to the bare bones in midfield right now, but Eccles has been an underrated performer so far this season.

Doing the dirty side of the game well, Eccles rates among the top 20 players on Whoscored in the whole division this season, having played in all 11 matches.

CM: Yasin Ayari

A highly promising talent on loan from Brighton, Ayari is having to live up to big standards after the departure of Gustavo Hamer.

Scorer of a somewhat fortunate goal a number of weeks ago against Huddersfield, Ayari will be expected to start against the Robins due to the lack of available bodies.

CAM: Jamie Allen

Allen overcame heart issues over the summer and returned to action a number of weeks ago, and is now back in the starting 11.

Mark Robins could go with the versatile Sakamoto in this position, but the need for consistency is key, so Allen with his six league goals last season should be selected.

ST: Ellis Simms

The penny is finally starting to drop for Simms after a difficult first few weeks as a Coventry player.

A brace against QPR got the ex-Everton man off the mark, and whilst they remain his only two goals so far, persistence is key.

ST: Matty Godden

Coventry's club record signing Haji Wright you would think would be the obvious choice here, but Godden hasn't done much wrong to not be in the side.

Godden is the club's top goalscorer this season and whilst Wright still gets settled into English football, there is a case to be made that he should partner Simms for the time being.