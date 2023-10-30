Highlights Ben Wilson continues as Coventry City's goalkeeper amid their inconsistent start to the season.

Bobby Thomas may return to the back three, having played a key role in the team's victories.

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto has a strong case to start in midfield, with the potential to make an impact on the game.

Coventry City have endured quite an inconsistent start to this Championship campaign, which many didn't see coming considering the hefty reinvestment made into Mark Robins' squad over the course of the summer.

Last time out was a 2-0 away defeat to Rotherham, which leaves the Sky Blues searching for their first win in four as they take on Carlos Corberan's upwardly mobile West Bromwich Albion in front of the Sky cameras.

Football League World predicts Robins' XI for this Monday night fixture.

GK - Ben Wilson

Despite Coventry's below par start to the campaign, it's hard to look past Ben Wilson between the sticks for the Sky Blues.

The keeper will continue as an ever-present so far this season with an appearance against the Baggies.

CB - Bobby Thomas

Thomas could return to the right side of Coventry's back three against the Baggies, despite only featuring for 14 minutes in midweek off the bench

However, some tweaks need to be made if the Sky Blues are to regain form, and Thomas has featured in all three games in which they've emerged victorious in.

CB - Kyle McFadzean

The mainstay of City's defence is the veteran centre-back Kyle McFadzean.

His leadership qualities to this team have been stated so many times, and it would take drastic circumstances in the build-up to this fixture to see him dropped.

CB - Luis Binks

There could be an argument to see Liam Kitching return to the XI against Albion, but Binks has been a steady performer in a number of games since his first start against Hull City on September 15th.

RWB - Milan van Ewijk

The Dutchman has been a solid addition to the Sky Blues ranks as seen by his performances despite the team's overall inconsistencies.

Having played the full 90 minutes in City's last two games, he will feature as a right wing-back yet again despite having minimal impact in South Yorkshire.

CM - Ben Sheaf

Sheaf has been one of Coventry's best performers so far this campaign, even with a spell on the sidelines between September and early October.

The former Arsenal man will continue to be a key link between the defence and the likes of Sakamoto further up the pitch in a game which could be decided by fine margins.

CM - Josh Eccles

Whilst Jamie Allen could return to the squad after not featuring in the last two games with a calf problem, the logical approach would be to continue with Josh Eccles in the side.

The central midfielder has at times been a threat going forward with one goal and assist so far this term.

LWB - Jay Dasilva

Much like van Ewijk on the opposite flank, a player with Jay Dasilva's attributes is key to Robins' system when it clicks.

His pace and power enables problems going forward as well as defensive awareness, and with Albion possessing threats in wide areas, the former Bristol City man could have a big impact on proceedings.

AM - Tatsuhiro Sakamoto

There is a strong case for Sakamoto to return to the starting XI for this fixture ahead of both Yasin Ayari and Callum O'Hare.

The Japanese replaced Ayari at the New York Stadium and will more than likely feature over O'Hare who could again feature off the bench to regain vital match fitness in the closing embers of proceedings.

ST - Matty Godden

Coventry's top scorer is up next, as he continues to partner Ellis Simms or Haji Wright most weeks.

Whilst Godden has scored five goals so far this season, he will be desperate to hit the net in this game having not done so since his brace in the away defeat to Cardiff last month.

ST - Ellis Simms

As previously mentioned, either one of Wright or Simms tends to partner the experienced forward, in this case it will be the former Everton man.

With Albion losing the likes of Cedric Kipre at the back recently, Simms could be a difference maker in this contest with his physicality against Corberan's back line which has kept six clean sheets in its last eight league encounters.

Simms also hasn't scored since the end of September since his brace at QPR.