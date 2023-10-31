Highlights Arsenal have a chance to progress in the EFL Cup and potentially win the competition, which they haven't done since 1993.

Arsenal are flying in the Premier League table as they look to compete for the title this season.

The Gunners are second, just two points behind league leaders and bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

But Wednesday night offers Mikel Arteta’s side a mild distraction from their intense battle in the top flight.

The north London side travel to face West Ham in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

Arsenal have not won the competition since 1993, having only triumphed twice since its inception in the 1960s.

Who will start for Arsenal against West Ham?

Wednesday night offers the club the chance to progress to the quarter-final stages.

Here we look at how Arteta’s side might line up to take on the Hammers at the London Stadium this midweek…

GK: Aaron Ramsdale

Ramsdale has lost his starting place in the league to new signing David Raya, but the EFL Cup will be a good chance for him to get some game time to prove to Arteta that he deserves another opportunity.

LB: Oleksandr Zinchenko

Zinchenko played the full 90 minutes in Saturday’s 5-0 win over Sheffield United and could be used from the start again on Wednesday.

CB: Jakub Kiwior

Areta is likely to rotate somewhat this midweek, and Kiwior could earn a chance in the starting lineup as a result.

The Polish defender has been second choice so far this season, but this could be an opportunity to show what he can do against Premier League opposition.

CB: William Saliba

Saliba is likely to keep his place in the side, with Arsenal looking to keep a balance of one right-footed and one left-footed centre-back in the defence.

RB: Takehiro Tomiyasu

Tomiyasu has proven an excellent utility player for Arsenal since joining in 2022, capable of playing across the back four.

He should come into the team in place of Ben White in order to give the 26-year-old a rare rest.

CM: Kai Havertz

Havertz started the win over the Blades last weekend and is likely to keep his place in the team.

CM: Mohamed Elneny

Elneny earned some rare game time on Saturday and could even be given a start on Wednesday in place of Declan Rice.

Arteta could be keen to rest Rice instead of using him against his former club.

CM: Fabio Vieira

Vieira has been given a chance in the team in recent weeks, impressing with his performances.

This could be another opportunity for the midfielder to stake a claim for a place in the starting lineup for the coming weeks.

LW: Leandro Trossard

Trossard has performed well in place of Gabriel Martinelli when called upon, and he is likely to start on Wednesday in order to give the Brazilian some much-needed rest.

ST: Eddie Nketiah

With Gabriel Jesus currently out injured, Nketiah has been able to make the number nine position his own.

A hat-trick on Saturday will have been good for his confidence, and he should start again on Wednesday night.

RW: Reiss Nelson

Bukayo Saka is likely to drop to the bench for a rare rest this midweek, which should give Reiss Nelson the opportunity to take his place in the team.