Saint-Maximin misses out: The Newcastle United XI that Howe should field v Man Utd in the EFL Cup Final

The wait is almost over for Newcastle United.

The Magpies will play their first Wembley final since 1999 on Sunday with Manchester United now the only side standing in their way of EFL Cup success and a first piece of major silverware since the 1960s.

Under Eddie Howe, Newcastle have been a growing force since the Saudi PIF-backed takeover but winning a trophy, and beating the Red Devils in the final to do so, would be a major milestone in their rise.

Sunday’s opponents have plenty of momentum of their own, however, and arrive on the back of a brilliant victory over Barcelona in the Europa League so they are really going to have to work for it.

With that in mind, here is the Newcastle XI that Howe should field against United in the EFL Cup final…

With Nick Pope suspended, Martin Dubravka cup-tied (from his loan spell at Man United), and Karl Darlow on loan at Hull City, Liverpool cast-off Loris Karius is set to make his Newcastle debut at Wembley on Sunday.

He will be protected by the meanest defence in the Premier League – with Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, and Dan Burn all surely set to reprise their roles.

Bruno Guimaraes’ suspension has been a key factor in Newcastle’s recent winless run but the midfield maestro returns for the final and is likely to be joined by Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff in midfield.

Howe has a decision to make in his forward line and it may be that, as effective as they can be, both Alexander Isak and Allan Saint-Maximin miss out.

Joelinton has been a revelation under the English coach while Callum Wilson’s tireless demeanour and lethal finishing could be vital, and Miguel Almiron has been in exceptional form this term.

Newcastle will hope that this is the first in many finals in their new era but Howe’s squad have the chance to write their names into club history on Sunday.