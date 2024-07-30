Highlights Louza could be on his way back to France with Saint Etienne interested in signing him this summer after a spell with Watford.

Saint Etienne are interested in signing Imran Louza from Watford in the summer transfer window.

That's according to a report from L'Equipe, who say that the midfielder is keen on a return to France.

Louza joined Watford back in the summer of 2021, when he signed from French side Nantes for a reported €10million fee.

The Morocco international has since gone on to make 60 appearances in all competitions for the Hornets, before spending the second-half of last season on loan with Lorient.

Imran Louza senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Nantes B 20 6 0 Nantes 66 12 6 Watford 60 6 7 Lorient 14 1 3 As of 30th July 2024

While they were relegated from Ligue 1 at the end of last season, it now seems as though Louza could be set for a return to the French top-flight this summer.

Saint Etienne keen on Imran Louza

Earlier this summer, it was reported that Watford were willing to let the midfielder leave the club this summer.

It was suggested at the time that clubs in France and Spain were showing an interest in securing a deal for the 25-year-old.

Now, it seems as though one potential suitor for the Moroccan has indeed emerged from France.

According to this latest update, Saint Etienne are considering a bid for Louza this summer, as they prepare for a return to Ligue 1 after winning promotion last season.

It is thought that three other French top-flight clubs are also showing an interest in the Watford midfielder.

Meanwhile, it is claimed that Turkish side Trabzonspor and Greek giants PAOK have made offers to sign Louza on loan with an option to buy.

However, it is thought that the player himself would prefer a move to France, and would also be open to a move to Spain, with interest from La Liga duo Espanyol and Mallorca also reported.

As things stand, there are still four years remaining on Louza's contract with Watford, securing his future at Vicarage Road until the end of the 2027/28 season.

That of course, ensures that the Hornets are in a strong position to negotiate a fee for him in the current transfer window.

Watford, who replaced Valerien Ismael with Tom Cleverley as manager late last season, finished the 2023/24 campaign 15th in the Championship table, six points clear of the relegation zone.

They are scheduled to begin the new campaign on Saturday 10th August, when they travel to The Den to face Millwall.

Watford could be sensible by letting Louza go

It does feel as though there is an argument that it could make sense for the Hornets to allow Louza to depart this summer.

The 25-year-old's involvement with the club have been limited throughout his time with the club, so it does seem as though they would be able to cope in his absence.

Meanwhile, there is also a case to be made that there is still work Watford need to do in the market this summer, if they are to be competitive in the Championship this season.

Moving on Louza could bring in some extra funds to Vicarage Road, that could then be helpful to their cause as they look to do that.

Indeed, the midfielder's contract situation means they ought to be able to demand a decent fee for him, if he is to be sold this summer.

So with that in mind, it would arguably be something of a surprise if Louza does not leave Watford this summer, especially considering the level of interest there appears to be in him right now.