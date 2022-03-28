Saido Berahino v Lee Gregory at Sheffield Wednesday: Who has the better stats?

Sheffield Wednesday’s play-off push continued on Saturday when they defeated Cheltenham Town 4-1 at Hillsborough.

The emphatic victory sees the Owls sitting sixth in the League One table, level on points with Oxford United in fifth, and two points clear of Sunderland in seventh.

One thing that has contributed to their success this season has been the play and goals of two of their strikers, Saido Berahino and Lee Gregory.

With both strikers having joined the club last summer, we thought we’d take a look at how their stats compare to each other so far this season, according to WyScout.

Firstly, and most importantly for a striker, let’s take a look at their goal tallies.

Berahino has 6 goals in 23 appearances, whilst Gregory has nine goals in 29 appearances.

Countering the problem of them having played a different number of matches, we can use their per 90 minutes goal figures to see who has been scoring at a higher rate.

It’s Berahino who comes out on top in this, with 0.48 goals per 90 compared to Gregory’s 0.35 per 90.

Berahino also does this by over-performing his xG, which sits at 0.35 xG per 90, whilst Gregory also over-performs his, just, with it sitting at 0.33 xG per 90.

Gregory, though, has six assists to Berahino’s four, which even when averaged out per 90, slightly goes in Gregory’s favour.

Gregory averages 0.19 assists per 90, whilst Berahino manages slightly less at 0.16 assists per 90.

In terms of offensive duels, Gregory is also the clear winner.

Gregory has 11.76 offensive duels per 90 so far this season, winning 25.2% of these on average.

Berahino on the other hand, has 10.96 offensive duels per 90, a similar number to Gregory, but only wins 13.8% of these – a fairly big difference.

Elsewhere, they both tend to take roughly the same amount of shots per match. shoot roughly the same during a match.

Berahino takes 2.14 per 90, whilst Gregory averages 1.88 per 90. They both have similar shots on target percentages, too, with Berahino’s being 48.1% and Gregory’s slightly higher at 51%.

All things considered then, they are both fairly well matched for Sheffield Wednesday this season.

Berahino has the slightly better performance in terms of goals and overperforming his xG, meanwhile Gregory is the clear winner in winning his offensive duels.

It certainly looks set to be an exciting end to the season for Sheffield Wednesday with these two in their squad.