Saido Berahino sends Sheffield Wednesday message after Harrogate Town thumping

Sheffield Wednesday forward Saido Berahino has singled out his side’s youngsters for praise after winning 4-0 against Harrogate Town in the EFL Trophy last night, taking to Instagram to revel in this victory.

The Owls were facing a League Two side that had started their 2021/22 campaign well before going winless in their last four, costing them their place in the top seven but still looking like a dangerous side who could have caused an upset.

The home team fielded a strong side at Hillsborough, though there were a couple of inexperienced names in the starting lineup including David Agbontohoma (20) who was making his debut for the club and Liam Waldock (21), with another 20-year-old in winger Korede Yemi Adedoyin coming off the bench in the 61st minute.

Adedoyin was one of four goalscorers on the night, with Berahino, George Byers and Sylla Sow getting in on the act and securing their status as winners of their EFL Trophy group, a satisfying result for Darren Moore’s men who were able to rest a few of their key players going into Saturday afternoon’s tie at home to Gillingham.

The South Yorkshire outfit have a lot of work to do if they want to establish themselves as promotion contenders, currently two points off the play-offs but in real need to turn draws into wins.

Star forward Berahino is one man who will be looking ahead to this weekend’s clash in their quest to do this, but also had time to reflect on last night’s hammering of Harrogate, taking to Instagram and posting: “Very impressed with how the youngsters held their own last night, we go again Saturday.”

The Verdict:

Although last night may not have contributed to their promotion push, the fact they recorded such a convincing win and kept up their unbeaten run will only give them more confidence going into this weekend.

Steve Evans’ side may not be the team they were last term, but their performance levels are likely to be maximised as they come to Hillsborough, desperate to get some points on the board and drag themselves away from any relegation danger.

For Wednesday, not only has this result given them increased momentum, but has also given manager Moore confidence that he can call on some of his fringe players when needed, with a scintillating attacking display and a solid showing at the back.

Agbontohoma keeping a clean sheet on his debut is particularly impressive and deserves a mention, especially against a side that have been reasonably potent in front of goal in the fourth tier this season.

And this strength in depth will be needed if they want to sustain a potential push for a return to the Championship at the first time of asking, especially with more FA Cup and EFL Trophy matches to come.