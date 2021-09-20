Saido Berahino pens message to Sheffield Wednesday fans after home debut

Sheffield Wednesday Saido Berahino has thanked Owls fans for their support after making his Hillsborough debut and scoring his first goal for the Yorkshire club.

Berahino was handed his first start by Darren Moore on Saturday and repaid the manager’s faith after just six minutes, heading in Barry Bannan’s corner to put Wednesday 1-0 up against Shrewsbury Town.

The hosts saw a number of other first half chances go begging and then surrendered their lead eight minutes before the break when Ryan Bowman forced the ball in after a goalmouth scramble.

Neither side were able to find a winner in the second half but despite what was ultimately a disappointing result for the Owls, it seems their summer arrival enjoyed his first taste of playing in front of the Hillsborough faithful.

Berahino took to Instagram to send a message to fans after the game, thanking them for their support and indicating he’s determined to “keep pushing”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saido Berahino (@berahino18)

Berahino joined the Owls from Belgian side Zulte Waregem late in the summer window, with his relationship with Moore from their time at West Bromwich Albion thought to be a factor.

The Verdict

Wednesday fans will likely love this message from Berahino and his performance in his home debut on Saturday.

Scoring his first goal in just his second game will be a massive boost for the 28-year-old striker, who is looking to rebuild his career in English football after leaving Stoke City to move abroad in difficult circumstances.

It was not a complete performance from Berahino but there was certainly a lot for Moore and the Owls fans to be positive about.

If the Wednesday boss can get the forward back to his best, the signing will be an absolute masterstroke and could be pivotal to their promotion hopes.

He certainly seems to be enjoying life at Wednesday, which is a massive boost as well.