Saido Berahino delivers honest verdict on his current situation at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday forward Saido Berahino has admitted that although he is keen to extend his stay at Hillsborough, his priority at the moment is to help the club achieve promotion to the Championship.

Berahino’s current deal with the Owls is set to expire in the summer and he has yet to enter negotiations over a new contract.

Signed by Wednesday last year, the forward has experienced a mixed 2021/22 campaign to date.

In the 16 league games that he has featured in for Darren Moore’s side, Berahino has only managed to find the back of the net on one occasion.

This particular strike came during Wednesday’s showdown with Doncaster Rovers last weekend.

The Owls secured a 3-1 victory in this fixture which allowed them to move level on points with Wycombe Wanderers who currently occupy the final play-off place in League One.

Set to make their return to action on Saturday, Wednesday will be aiming to back up their win over Doncaster by sealing all three points in their showdown with Charlton Athletic.

Ahead of this fixture, Berahino has opened up about his current situation at the club.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, the forward said: “I’m not thinking about my long-term future.

“I have got my eyes set on the play-offs and getting back into the Championship.

“I want to help the team as much as I can.

“After that, we will see what happens next year.”

Berahino later added: “I am a Sheffield Wednesday player right now and, of course, I want to stay here.

“I have never been promoted, I have never won anything in my career with a club.

“I want to get promoted and get back in the Championship.

“If we can do that this season, then happy days for me.”

The Verdict

It is hardly a surprise that Berahino is currently prioritising the club’s goal to achieve promotion this season over his own future as Wednesday are desperate to secure an immediate return to the Championship later this year.

By being directly involved in goals on a regular basis between now and the end of the campaign, the former West Bromwich Albion man could potentially help his side climb up the League One standings.

However, when you consider that Moore currently has the likes of Florian Kamberi, Callum Paterson, Sylla Sow and Lee Gregory at his disposal, Berahino knows that a failure to deliver the goods will result in him falling down the pecking order.

If Berahino is able to prove his worth to Moore, he may eventually be handed the opportunity to further his stay at Hillsborough.