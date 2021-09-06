Saido Berahino comments on Darren Moore relationship following Sheffield Wednesday reunion

One of the more surprising deals of the EFL’s transfer deadline day was one made by Sheffield Wednesday, who added another forward to their ranks.

Not content with the signings of Lee Gregory and Florian Kamberi this summer, as well as having Callum Paterson and Josh Windass in his squad, Darren Moore took advantage of an opportunity to bring Saido Berahino back to England.

Having once scored 14 goals in a Premier League season as a youngster, Berahino has spent the last two years in Belgium after a disappointing stint at Stoke City, and has already appeared four times this season for Zulte Waregem.

In a deal that seemingly came out of nowhere though, Berahino has returned to England with the Owls, signing a one-year deal with the option to extend that by a further year, per YorkshireLive, and he’s also taken a big wage cut to arrive at Hillsborough.

One of the main influences for Berahino agreeing to such a thing is believed to be Moore, and the striker has revealed how far his relationship with the Wednesday manager stretches back.

“I don’t think he will remember this but when I signed as a young boy at West Brom at 11 years old he was still the captain so on the day that I signed for the under-12’s he was at the stadium and they gave me a tour (of The Hawthorns),” Berahino revealed to the Owls media team.

“It goes way back and obviously he was helping the youth team when I was there and the reserves so I’m looking forward to working with him.

“He’s a brilliant manager and some of my friends have actually been coached by him so I know what he’s about – we’re not strangers and we know each other really well so I’m looking forward to working for him.”

The Verdict

Despite not being a prolific striker for a number of years, it was still a surprise to see Berahino drop into League One on deadline day.

Now 28 years old, the Burundi international now needs to make up for lost time – although he did have a decent scoring record at Waregem, scoring eight goals in 30 appearances in Belgium’s top division.

But he offers something different to target men like Lee Gregory and Florian Kamberi – he should still have a bit of pace and trickery about him and that could provide crucial.

Due to Berahino’s relationship with Moore, we could see big Darren getting the best out of the striker but it could go the complete opposite way at the same time – it will still be exciting to see Berahino in League One if he still retains the same technical ability that he had at West Brom.