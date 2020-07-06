Said Benrahma makes statement as Brentford look to turn up the heat on Leeds and West Brom

Brentford star Said Benrahma has underlined that he and his teammates have a goal this season and they are targeting reaching that as they look to turn up the heat on both Leeds United and West Brom in the coming week.

Thomas Frank’s side are on a four-game winning streak since the season restarted last month and they are yet to concede a goal. They remain in pursuit of Leeds and West Brom, who continue to set the pace at the top of the table.

This weekend saw Brentford pick up another three points with a convincing win over Wigan Athletic, but Leeds and West Brom matched them to keep the gap at five points.

Benrahma, who was the Brentford hero on Saturday and netted a hat-trick in a 3-0 win over Wigan, had a clear message on the promotion race on the back of his fine individual performance.

“We are a united team, all together, we all play for each other,” he told the club website.

“The more we play, the more pleasure we take. We are happy to all play for each other. We are all in the project and that is the way to carry on. There is no reason why we can’t go and get something good for Brentford and for us players. It is something big.

“We have a goal; we have to go and get it. And take pleasure – that is the most important thing.

“There are five matches left. Why not go and play them all full on? Everyone plays for each other. We are good physically. We have to carry on.”

There’s the perfect chance for Brentford to turn up the heat on Leeds and West Brom this week, with Frank’s side in action tomorrow against Charlton Athletic.

West Brom take to the field 24 hours later against Derby County, whilst Leeds don’t play until Thursday afternoon when they host Stoke City at Elland Road.

The Verdict

The pressure is on in the Championship and Brentford playing first this week gives them a great opportunity.

West Brom have a tough fixture against Derby on Wednesday, so maximum points against Charlton are a must for Frank’s side. Additionally, we know Leeds aren’t great at playing in these circumstances, so turning the heat up on them before Thursday would be nice.

It’s crunch time and Brentford are starting to make all the right noises.

