Burnley have been urged to complete a sensational deal for Lyon playmaker Said Benrahma, who has emerged as a shock transfer target for Scott Parker in the January window as the Championship promotion hopefuls seek to strengthen their bid for a top-flight return.

According to a report from The Sun's Alan Nixon, Burnley have lodged an enquiry to sign Benrahma from Ligue 1 outfit Lyon. Nixon has claimed that the ex-Brentford and West Ham United forward could be available if a deal includes an eventual sale, having struggled for consistent game time since returning to France last February.

Benrahma, who has made just seven starts in the French top-flight this term, would offer significant pedigree and proven star quality for Burnley, having previously starred at Championship level during a successful two-year stay with Brentford.

Indeed, he would perhaps prove to represent the statement signing needed to push Burnley over the promotion line come May.

The Clarets are currently second in the Championship with 49 points and have recently stretched out an unbeaten streak to 12 matches, although they've scored the fewest goals in the division's top-six and have been encouraged to source additional attacking firepower.

Burnley urged to sign Lyon's Said Benrahma

We asked our Clarets fan pundit, Will Lancaster, whether he believes the potential signing of Benrahma would be a huge coup or if it could be unnecessary given his side already have three right-footed, left-sided wingers in Luca Koleosho, Jeremy Sarmiento and Jaidon Anthony - though all have arguably underwhelmed in the Championship this term.

"I don't care what team you are in the Championship, if you're offered Said Benrahma you take it with both hands," Will explained to Football League World.

"He was brilliant for Brentford at this level, obviously went to West Ham and then did well in European competition and in the Premier League.

"I think he was potentially a victim of their own success, signing the likes of Mohamed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta, who are, by trade, Premier League players. I still think Benrahma is, for a team in the bottom-half.

"Although he's not quite getting that game time at Lyon, it would be such a coup if Burnley were able to pull off the signing. In terms of him being another right-footed left-winger, at this point you can't turn it down.

"Jaidon Anthony, Luca Koleosho and Jeremy Sarmiento are all great players, but none come close to Benrahma.

"If you're offered someone like that at this level, you've just got to take it because of the quality that he would bring on the ball, not even just for his trickery and end product, but his ball retention, his know-how. It would be a brilliant signing for all parties."

Lyon's Said Benrahma could be a promotion game-changer for Burnley, Scott Parker

Make no mistake about it, the signing of Benrahma could have a serious impact on Burnley's promotion hopes.

The Algerian international was electrifying for Brentford and has proven himself to be more than capable at top-flight and even European level ever since, and there is a strong argument to suggest he would be the Championship's single best player.

The winger possesses a natural low centre of gravity which allows him to evade and drift past opposition defenders at ease, while his quick, silky feet and close control is mesmerising, and he's blessed with strong end product to boot, particularly when coming inside onto his stronger right foot.

At this level, Benrahma ticks just about every necessary box for a wide-man, and he would almost certainly add much-needed creativity, flair and goals to Parker's attack.

Said Benrahma's career stats via FotMob, as of January 2 Season Club Division Appearances Goals Assists 2013/14 OGC Nice Ligue 1 5 0 0 2014/15 OGC Nice Ligue 1 3 1 2 2015/16 OGC Nice, Angers (loan) Ligue 1 23 3 0 2016/17 GFC Ajaccio (loan) Ligue 2 15 3 3 2017/18 Chateauroux (loan) Ligue 2 34 12 5 2018/19 Brentford Championship 45 11 16 2019/20 Brentford Championship 46 17 9 2020/21 West Ham United Premier League 33 1 7 2021/22 West Ham United Premier League 48 11 6 2022/23 West Ham United Premier League 52 12 4 2023/24 West Ham United, Lyon (loan) Premier League, Ligue 1 37 3 6 2024/25 Lyon Ligue 1 17 3 5

Benrahma is a superbly talented player who would be an outstanding capture for any club in the Championship. It's a deal which perhaps feels somewhat far-fetched, such is his ability and pedigree, but his arrival at Turf Moor could make a sizable difference to the make-up of the promotion pack come the end of the campaign.