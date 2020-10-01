Said Benrahma and Crystal Palace: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

The future of Said Benrahma at Brentford remains up in the air, as we edge closer to Deadline Day in English football.

The Bees winger caught the eye with a number of impressive performances last term for Thomas Frank’s side, although his efforts weren’t quite enough as they missed out on promotion into the Premier League after a defeat to Fulham in the play-off final.

The 25-year-old made 46 appearances for Brentford, and chipped in with 17 goals and ten assists in all competitions for the Bees, and it appears as though his strong performances haven’t gone unnoticed.

Crystal Palace are one of the teams reportedly interested in signing Benrahma before the transfer window closes, and it could be an interesting few days ahead with this potential deal.

What do we know so far?

Crystal Palace’s rumoured interest in signing Benrahma has been well-documented, with it previously being reported by the Evening Standard that the Premier League side were set to make a bid for the Bees midfielder.

But it has since been claimed by The Sun that Palace have cooled their interest in signing Benrahma, as they focus on signing a striker before weighing up a move for the EFL star.

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has recently revealed that any potential deal between the Eagles and Brentford is dependent on the valuation of Benrahma, before backing up the claim by The Sun that a striker is their first priority before the transfer window closes.

“At the moment [Benrahma] is not something we’ve discussed at great length. The interest we would have would be totally dependent on the price because it’s not really the priority area.

“It is not our priority. We’re still looking to get another striker in, that is the priority. Maybe a wide midfielder, but how much funds we have I couldn’t possibly tell you.”

Benrahma made his first appearance of the season for Brentford, as he stepped off the substitutes bench against Millwall in a 1-1 draw at The Den on Saturday.

With the deadline for domestic deals to be completed on Monday 6th October, Brentford will be eager to fend off any interest from other clubs in Benrahma’s services.

Is it likely to happen?

The Algerian really impressed me last season for Brentford, and he was desperately unlucky to end up on the losing side in the 2019/20 Championship play-off final at Wembley.

He’s already shown that he can perform to a more than good enough standard in the Championship, and I think he deserves a move to the Premier League before the summer transfer window reaches a conclusion.

But with Palace’s current attentions on signing a striker, it seems difficult to see the Eagles being able to complete a deal to sign Benrahma.

But if they can sign a striker in the near future, then I wouldn’t be surprised to see them tempt Benrahma with a late move to Selhurst Park.