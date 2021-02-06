‘Sad to see,’ ‘That’s a shame’ – Many Derby County fans react to latest club confirmation on player

A number of Derby County fans have been reacting to the confirmation from the Rams that young forward Kaide Gordon has officially left the club to join Premier League champions Liverpool.

Gordon’s future has been up in the air for a while with Liverpool having been heavily linked with a move to bring the highly-rated 16-year-old talent to Anfield. It had been reported by Derbyshire Live that the Rams had rejected an offer of around £1 million from the Premier League champions to try and take him from Derby’s academy.

However, considering Derby have been enduring some financial concerns throughout the season so far in terms of the paying of player’s wages and faced uncertainty over a potential takeover, it was always going to be an ask for them to turn down a sizeable offer for Gordon. There are also reports that three other young talents at the Rams could be being sold to Manchester United soon.

The 16-year-old’s departure was finally confirmed by Derby’s official club website, with the two clubs said to have agreed an undisclosed compensation fee for Gordon. That comes after the forward had made his first-team debut for Wayne Rooney’s side off the bench in the 4-0 win at Birmingham City back in December.

Many Derby fans were disappointed to be losing such a talented and highly-rated prospect, but most of them were keen to wish him luck and hope that he gets given the chances to impress eventually at Liverpool over the next few years.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Another exciting academy product gone. Hopefully a big move doesn’t ruin his career like you see with most young players #dcfc https://t.co/P0geol9HzR — Luke (@_LRG91) February 5, 2021

Sad to see a talented youngster leave, but can’t blame him for wanting to have a chance to play for Liverpool https://t.co/vibLin6J18 — Alex Fisher (@alexrdfisher) February 5, 2021

That's a shame but you can't begrudge him that opportunity. Best of luck to him. #dcfcfans https://t.co/q7qDvVb8EO — Jimmy Gregory 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@JimmyDCFC) February 5, 2021

Good luck lad… another proud academy moment https://t.co/90AMkbQRFT — Mick Massey (@topklobber) February 5, 2021

All the best to the young lad! Be nice to think we haven’t let another superstar go (Liam Delap II) on the cheap because we’re skint, but guess that’s wishful thinking — Ryan Ashford (@ramsfanryan) February 5, 2021

Hopefully they don’t ruin his career like you see a lot! All the best lad — Derby Lad (@derby_lad) February 5, 2021

Smash it Kaide. 👊 — stephen. (@dcfcstephen) February 5, 2021

Good luck mate. Go do your stuff and shine. Once a ram always a ram 🐏 — karl donnelly (@bango_don) February 5, 2021

Kaide Gordon is destined for greatness. Liverpool have got themselves arguably the best player of his age in the country. He’ll go right to the top, all the best @kgdcfc10 #dcfc #LFC — DCFCHub (@DcfcHub) February 5, 2021