‘Sad to see him go’ – Many Fulham fans react as 26-year-old departs Craven Cottage

Former Fulham forward Aboubakar Kamara has officially secured his move to Greek Super League side Aris Thessaloniki, with his departure being confirmed yesterday evening.

The 26-year-old first linked up with the Cottagers in 2017 for a £5.25m fee and made 30 Championship appearances in his first season as helped the west London side to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

However, his own success in the 2017/18 campaign, where he recorded seven goals and two assists, proved to be his downfall and he found game time hard to come by with then-manager Slavisa Jokanovic recruiting Aleksandar Mitrovic and Luciano Vietto from Newcastle United and Atletico Madrid during the following summer window.

With a lack of minutes under his belt, he was sent out on loan to Yeni Malatyaspor during the second half of the 2018/19 season before playing semi-regularly again on their return to the Championship, as he appeared 25 times in the following campaign.

Despite this 2019/20 re-emergence, another promotion proved to be detrimental to his first-team chances again and he was sent out on loan to French side Dijon earlier this year.

Fulham are now back in the second tier, but with Rodrigo Muniz reported to be close to sealing a move, his game time looked likely to be limited again as he remained behind Aleksandar Mitrovic and Bobby Decordova-Reid in the pecking order.

He has now moved to the Greek top division for a fee understood to be in the region of £4m and after yesterday evening’s news, we take a look at how a selection of Fulham supporters have reacted on Twitter.

