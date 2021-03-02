Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Blackburn Rovers

‘Sad to see him go’ – Many Blackburn fans react as player edges closer towards exit door

Published

3 mins ago

on

Derrick Williams is in Los Angeles as he looks to finalise his move from Blackburn Rovers to LA Galaxy.

Williams has been a great servant for Blackburn since arriving from Bristol City back in 2016, making over 150 appearances for the club.

But the defender has had a difficult time with injuries during his four-and-a-half year spell at Ewood Park, and has been limited to only 11 appearances in all competitions this term.

Williams looks set to be on the sidelines for another two months after picking up a quadricep injury towards the beginning of the campaign, meaning that he will miss the start of the MLS season.

But according to the Lancashire Telegraph, Williams is in the USA as he looks to finalise his move from Rovers to LA Galaxy, with an announcement likely in the next couple of days.

Williams is out of contract at Ewood Park at the end of the season, meaning that the defender will be leaving the club on a free transfer.

Here, we take a look at Blackburn fans’ reactions to Williams’ impending departure…


