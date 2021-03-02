‘Sad to see him go’ – Many Blackburn fans react as player edges closer towards exit door

Derrick Williams is in Los Angeles as he looks to finalise his move from Blackburn Rovers to LA Galaxy.

Williams has been a great servant for Blackburn since arriving from Bristol City back in 2016, making over 150 appearances for the club.

But the defender has had a difficult time with injuries during his four-and-a-half year spell at Ewood Park, and has been limited to only 11 appearances in all competitions this term.

Williams looks set to be on the sidelines for another two months after picking up a quadricep injury towards the beginning of the campaign, meaning that he will miss the start of the MLS season.

But according to the Lancashire Telegraph, Williams is in the USA as he looks to finalise his move from Rovers to LA Galaxy, with an announcement likely in the next couple of days.

Williams is out of contract at Ewood Park at the end of the season, meaning that the defender will be leaving the club on a free transfer.

Here, we take a look at Blackburn fans’ reactions to Williams’ impending departure…

Mugged off! Could be a theme here if #Rovers dont start getting some ink on contracts! — Blackburn Roverseas (@roverseas) March 2, 2021

No surprised by this, was looking like moving on in the summer, good for him. When will Wharton be fit again? Our other centre halves seem to be doing ok on loan 😉🧐 — Paul Mallindine (@maldarko) March 2, 2021

when he played before his injury this season he looked like our best centre half this season, been a good player for the club, be sad to see him go — Seedy (@JSeedy15) March 2, 2021

Been a good servant to the club, been blighted with injuries of late, we can only wish him well. — Matthew Dobson (@mattdobson89) March 2, 2021

Best for both parties — Big Kev 🍻 (@Kevinkeveen87) March 2, 2021

Sorry? This is a bad move? How? Perennially inconsistent & injury prone. Adieu — Withnell Blu (@withnellblu) March 2, 2021

So we’re not gonna get a penny. Great — Adam Doherty (@Adam_J_Doherty) March 2, 2021

Shame as I thought DW could play higher , also reminds me of a promise I made to him years ago. Is he on Twitter — FormerlyCharlieAdamno1Fan🍋 (@FanAdamno1) March 2, 2021