‘Sad to read’, ‘Where’s the dislike button’ – These Huddersfield Town fans left gutted as player news emerges

Huddersfield Town are not expected to welcome back Christopher Schindler from injury before the end of the season.

Schindler picked up a knee injury in December’s win over Queens Park Rangers, which was always set to leave him sidelined for a large chunk of the season.

However, it’s now emerged that Schindler’s recovery after surgery isn’t going well, with Carlos Corberan telling yesterday’s press conference that it is likely the 30-year-old will not feature again this season.

Given the fact the Schindler is out of contract in the summer and it’s widely expected he will be moving on from the John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield fans are coming to terms with the fact that the popular centre-back will be moving on.

He delivered promotion from the penalty spot in 2016/17 and is regarded as a real legend in this part of West Yorkshire.

So, on the back of the news that he might not play again this season, or ever again for the club, has been met by absolute heartbreak amongst supporters.

We look at some reaction here…

Awful news especially if he’s leaving this year #htafc https://t.co/UrHvk6kJG3 — Joseph (@J0sephwormald) April 1, 2021

never gonna get to see schindy play again 🥺 https://t.co/LUjY7aJ4y7 pic.twitter.com/GQuwXXxSAa — Ben 🦋 (@hxppers_) April 1, 2021

Pretty much official confirmation that we’re never going to see Christopher Schindler in a Huddersfield Town shirt again ☹️ https://t.co/RfEn9trtyt — Peter Wilson (@pwwilson) April 1, 2021

Sad new. No send off for the legend https://t.co/8le2BcELlq — Htafc Dreams (@htafcdreams) April 1, 2021

Really sad to read this — Andy Mortby (@andymortby) April 1, 2021

Where’s the dislike button on Twitter… 😢 — Jack 🇪🇸🇪🇪 (@JackPogson_) April 1, 2021