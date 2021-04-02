Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Huddersfield Town News

‘Sad to read’, ‘Where’s the dislike button’ – These Huddersfield Town fans left gutted as player news emerges

Published

8 mins ago

on

Huddersfield Town are not expected to welcome back Christopher Schindler from injury before the end of the season. 

Schindler picked up a knee injury in December’s win over Queens Park Rangers, which was always set to leave him sidelined for a large chunk of the season.

However, it’s now emerged that Schindler’s recovery after surgery isn’t going well, with Carlos Corberan telling yesterday’s press conference that it is likely the 30-year-old will not feature again this season.

Given the fact the Schindler is out of contract in the summer and it’s widely expected he will be moving on from the John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield fans are coming to terms with the fact that the popular centre-back will be moving on.

He delivered promotion from the penalty spot in 2016/17 and is regarded as a real legend in this part of West Yorkshire.

So, on the back of the news that he might not play again this season, or ever again for the club, has been met by absolute heartbreak amongst supporters.

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

