QPR

‘Sad, sad day’, ‘Can only cry’ – Plenty of QPR fans react to transfer update on Ebere Eze

Published

10 mins ago

on

Queens Park Rangers are close to selling Ebere Eze to Crystal Palace for a deal worth up to £19.5, as per the Telegraph.

Palace, along with a host of other Championship sides, have been heavily linked with Eze after a stellar individual campaign for QPR in 2019/20.

The 22-year-old scored 14 goals in 46 Championship appearances for Mark Warburton’s side last season, registering eight assists.

But after QPR’s failure to mount a promotion push, Eze now looks destined for a move to the Premier League, with Palace closing in on a deal for the attacking midfielder.

The Telegraph claim that Palace have had a deal worth up to £19.5m accepted for Eze, whilst West London Sport claim that the deal is likely to be £15m plus £4.5m in add-ons.

It’s undoubtedly a blow for QPR to lose their talisman, who was arguably one of the best players in the division after producing a series of impressive performances last term.

£19.5m is a lot of money for Warburton and the club to reinvest into the playing squad, though, and fans will be hoping that they can use the money to ignite a real push for promotion.

Here, we take a look at QPR fans’ reactions to this news regarding Eze’s exit…


