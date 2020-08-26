‘Sad, sad day’, ‘Can only cry’ – Plenty of QPR fans react to transfer update on Ebere Eze

Queens Park Rangers are close to selling Ebere Eze to Crystal Palace for a deal worth up to £19.5, as per the Telegraph.

Palace, along with a host of other Championship sides, have been heavily linked with Eze after a stellar individual campaign for QPR in 2019/20.

The 22-year-old scored 14 goals in 46 Championship appearances for Mark Warburton’s side last season, registering eight assists.

Quiz: Can you name where each of these 14 ex-QPR players are playing now?

1 of 14 Where is Matt Smith playing now? Millwall Charlton West Ham Reading

But after QPR’s failure to mount a promotion push, Eze now looks destined for a move to the Premier League, with Palace closing in on a deal for the attacking midfielder.

The Telegraph claim that Palace have had a deal worth up to £19.5m accepted for Eze, whilst West London Sport claim that the deal is likely to be £15m plus £4.5m in add-ons.

It’s undoubtedly a blow for QPR to lose their talisman, who was arguably one of the best players in the division after producing a series of impressive performances last term.

£19.5m is a lot of money for Warburton and the club to reinvest into the playing squad, though, and fans will be hoping that they can use the money to ignite a real push for promotion.

Here, we take a look at QPR fans’ reactions to this news regarding Eze’s exit…

use a little bit of money for Dickie to help us at the back. Then could be In position to offer bright new 3 year deal if he wants to stay on little but more money, not crazy money but little bit more. — Tia & Diego (@JCK_W12) August 25, 2020

Eze is too good for the championship so good luck to him in premier league but is 15m enough? I see lesser players moving for a lot more. #qpr — Aussietom (@aussietom10) August 25, 2020

Another sad day in the reign of the clown that is Fernandes we used to take the best players and managers from Palace. Not much of a step up Eze is better than that. — Robert Rowe (@RobertR33186317) August 25, 2020

Cracking deal… with it be 15m straight up or over few years — Stuart angell (@Slapheadstu71) August 25, 2020

Sad sad day — Sav (@RyanWillmott7) August 25, 2020

Retire number 10 shirt in honour of eze imo @QPR — Charlie VDB (@charlievdb1) August 25, 2020

Really hope we do have a 15% or so sell on fee included in the Eze deal. @QPR — Tom (@ThomasLewington) August 26, 2020

Good deal Eze gets he's premier league move fully deserved and we get the money we need win win #QPR https://t.co/aDezx9OWOT — QPR News (@QprNews82) August 26, 2020