‘Sad how it ended’, ‘Gutted’ – These Sheffield United fans react as significant off-field departure revealed

Alan Knill has left Sheffield United after agreeing a severance package with the board this week.

The 56-year-old is a hugely popular figure at Bramall Lane as he was assistant to former boss Chris Wilder as the club went from League One to the Premier League and recorded a top-half finish in the top-flight.

However, following Wilder’s exit last season, Knill’s role was always going to come under question, and even though he was offered an administrative position, he has turned that down.

With Slavisa Jokanovic bringing in some of his own men, the Sheffield Star have now confirmed that Knill has left the club.

Whilst many fans can understand the reasoning behind the decision, it’s fair to say that they are all sad to see him go because of the impact he has had on the Blades.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…

Gutted to lose Knill, CW got the majority of the praise but AK was just as instrumental to our success. — Ben (@ThatBladeGuy) July 25, 2021

Shame thanks for everything Al — Martyn Doncaster (@Blades60Martyn) July 25, 2021

We owe our Thanks to Alan, who along with the other coaches played a big part in our success under Chris.

This news feels like the full stop on the end of an era …. Thanks Alan and hoping you have success wherever the next stop is …… unless it’s against the Blades 😉 — Scott @ theSPshow™ (@TheSPshow) July 25, 2021

Very sad – deserves huge credit for our success ! Hardworking honest man 👍 — Richard #FBPE🇪🇺🇪🇺 (@RichWsufc) July 25, 2021

Top bloke and jointly responsible for some of the best days of being a Blade. Sad how it ended, but football can be like that. Wish him well for the future. Sure he’ll have irons in the fire. — Tim Holloway (@RattlyNoise) July 25, 2021

Sad but this was always going to happen and we wish him the very best of luck in his next role, absolutely fundamental in our success and a legend 👏🏻❤️⚔️ — Allison Pearson❤️⚔️ (@allip75) July 25, 2021

Best of luck to Alan wherever his career takes him next. He’s done a fantastic job for us. — Colin Clayton (@ColinVClayton) July 25, 2021