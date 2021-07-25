Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield United

‘Sad how it ended’, ‘Gutted’ – These Sheffield United fans react as significant off-field departure revealed

Published

5 mins ago

on

Alan Knill has left Sheffield United after agreeing a severance package with the board this week.

The 56-year-old is a hugely popular figure at Bramall Lane as he was assistant to former boss Chris Wilder as the club went from League One to the Premier League and recorded a top-half finish in the top-flight.

However, following Wilder’s exit last season, Knill’s role was always going to come under question, and even though he was offered an administrative position, he has turned that down.

With Slavisa Jokanovic bringing in some of his own men, the Sheffield Star have now confirmed that Knill has left the club.

Whilst many fans can understand the reasoning behind the decision, it’s fair to say that they are all sad to see him go because of the impact he has had on the Blades.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…


