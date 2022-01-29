Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Sad day’, ‘Just didn’t work out’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to player departure

Attacking midfielder Joao Carvalho has completed his departure from Nottingham Forest, the Championship club have confirmed.

Carvalho joined Forest from Benfica for a club record fee, reported to be worth £13.2million, back in the summer of 2018.

Since then, the winger has gone on to make 75 appearances in all competitions for Forest, scoring eight goals during his time at The City Ground.

But having spent last season on loan in Spain with Almeria, the 24-year-old is now on the move again, and this time, on a longer term basis.

It has now been announced that Carvalho has joined Greek side Olympiacos, who like Forest, are owned by Evangelos Marinakis, on a permanent basis for an undisclosed fee.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of Carvalho’s departure, plenty of Forest fans were keen to give their thoughts on this business, and the winger’s time at the club.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.


