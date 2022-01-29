‘Sad day’, ‘Just didn’t work out’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to player departure

Attacking midfielder Joao Carvalho has completed his departure from Nottingham Forest, the Championship club have confirmed.

Carvalho joined Forest from Benfica for a club record fee, reported to be worth £13.2million, back in the summer of 2018.

Since then, the winger has gone on to make 75 appearances in all competitions for Forest, scoring eight goals during his time at The City Ground.

But having spent last season on loan in Spain with Almeria, the 24-year-old is now on the move again, and this time, on a longer term basis.

It has now been announced that Carvalho has joined Greek side Olympiacos, who like Forest, are owned by Evangelos Marinakis, on a permanent basis for an undisclosed fee.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of Carvalho’s departure, plenty of Forest fans were keen to give their thoughts on this business, and the winger’s time at the club.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

Good luck – some of us could see what an incredible talent you could be – still the most skilful player we've had in years Gutted it didn't work out for you – we remember that half season under Karanka fondly – I think people easily forget how good you were Adeus amigo — Owain Parry (@owskie81) January 29, 2022

So much promise and hype, never had a consistent run of games with 4-5 different managers…. All their fault or something else? Really wanted it to work for him as looked brilliant in spells, no doubt he will shine out there. — Mark Shaw (@MarkShaw_Design) January 29, 2022

Andrea Silenzi step aside….pound for pound the worst signing in Forest's history. A financial disaster. If only football was a non-contact sport. Good luck. You'll need it 🙄 — Richard TUTTHILL (@TutthillRichard) January 29, 2022

My sweet Portuguese prince🥲 go and show them what your all about 👑 — Reagy (@regan__palmer) January 29, 2022

Sad day, one of my favorites, all the best, Will always remember the boro game a couple of years ago. unplayable. — marvin clayton (@marvinclayton1) January 29, 2022

Good luck to him. Was well supported and so many wanted him to do well. Hopefully he doesn’t disappear like other transfers out to Olympiacos — Mark Bradley (@bradder5) January 29, 2022

Sad to see him go but wasn’t going to play for us and needs to play. Good footballer. Hopefully gets a decent run of games now — James Banks (@banksie83) January 29, 2022

Had some moments of magic and under Karanka was brilliant. Unfortunately just never worked out after then. All the best for the future — Jamie Stone (@JamieStone1986) January 29, 2022

Good luck. Has bags of talent and potential just didnt work out. In less demanding league he could flourish 🇵🇹👑 — Luke Kirk (@lukekirk2006) January 29, 2022