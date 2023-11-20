Highlights Leeds United have had a strong start to the Championship season and are currently sitting third in the table.

The club has experienced turbulent times in the past, particularly during Massimo Cellino's ownership.

Cellino made several questionable managerial appointments, including Dave Hockaday and Darko Milanic, who both had short and unsuccessful tenures at the club.

It has been an excellent start to the season for Leeds United in the Championship.

The Whites endured an incredibly disappointing campaign last season as they were relegated from the Premier League, but they look set to challenge for an immediate return to the top flight in the year ahead.

Daniel Farke's side secured their third consecutive victory with a 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle last Saturday, and they head into the international break sitting third in the table, eight points behind second-placed Ipswich Town and leaders Leicester City.

Leeds are on an upward trajectory once again under the guidance of Farke, but there have been some turbulent times at Elland Road over the years, most notably during Massimo Cellino's ownership of the club.

Cellino caused chaos at the club even before officially completing his takeover with the infamous deadline day saga involving Brian McDermott and Ross McCormack in January 2014, and it set the tone for his reign.

After Cellino had initially attempted to sack him in January, McDermott was eventually dismissed in May 2014 and replaced by Dave Hockaday, who will be remembered as one of the most bizarre managerial appointments in EFL history having previously managed then non-league side Forest Green Rovers.

Cellino had made up his mind to sack Hockaday in August 2014 after just five games in charge before having a change of heart, but that reprieve did not last long, and Hockaday left the club five days later.

While Hockaday will likely remain in the memory of Leeds supporters, it would be no surprise if they had forgotten his replacement, Darko Milanic.

Darko Milanic's time at Leeds United

Having previously managed Primorje, Gorica, Maribor and Sturm Graz, Milanic was appointed as Leeds boss in September 2014.

Cellino described Milanic as a "very cool guy", and admitted that he did not know why he had chosen him, which was not exactly a ringing endorsement.

"He's just arrived. We've been waiting for him about 15 days," Cellino told the BBC.

"I don't know (why I've chosen him). Coaches are like watermelons. You find out about them when you open them."

"His particularly qualities? He's good looking, what can I tell you?"

As it turned out, Cellino was not particularly fond of his latest coach, and after drawing three and losing three of his six games in charge, Milanic was sacked in October 2014 after just 32 days in the job.

Milanic went on to have an impressive second spell with Maribor, guiding the club to two titles and qualification to the group stages of the Champions League, raising questions about whether the 55-year-old could have achieved success in West Yorkshire if given more of a chance.

After both Hockaday and Milanic lasted just six games, there was a period of relative stability at Elland Road thereafter, with Neil Redfearn remaining in charge for the rest of the 2014-15 season, leading the club to a 15th-placed finish before being dismissed.

Cellino departed in May 2017 when Andrea Radrizzani completed a full takeover of the club, but it would not be long before he returned to football, buying Italian outfit Brescia later that year.

Brescia were relegated from Serie B last season before earning a reprieve, and perhaps unsurprisingly, Cellino has maintained his reputation for hiring and firing managers.

Cellino appointed Rolando Maran as Brescia's new boss this week, and he will become the fifth permanent manager to take charge of the club this calendar year.

While there was plenty of instability in the Leeds dug out last season as they were relegated from the Premier League, the club have certainly come a long way from the disastrous Cellino era.